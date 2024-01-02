Highlights Derby County are interested in signing Reading midfielder Charlie Savage in the transfer window.

Derby County are interested in signing Reading FC midfielder Charlie Savage in this transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The Rams are chasing promotion back to the Championship this season, and after what was a poor start to the campaign, the club looks on course to be in the mix come the end of the season.

Paul Warne’s men were very inconsistent in the early parts of the campaign but have found form at the right time, as they’ve won six of their last eight games in all competitions.

That form has seen Derby go from sitting outside the play-off places to now having a real chance of breaking into the top two before the season comes to an end.

The Rams are in a good place heading into January, but Warne and co. are likely going to want to improve their chances of promotion by adding to the squad, despite making several changes in the summer.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

Derby may have some money to play with in this transfer window, and it seems one player they are keen on is Reading’s Charlie Savage.

Derby County eye Charlie Savage

Savage only joined the Royals in the summer transfer window, as they agreed a deal to sign the midfielder from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has been an impressive performer in what has been a frustrating season for Reading, and it seems those performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

According to the Daily Mail, Derby are interested in the Wales international and have already seen an initial enquiry for the player turned down by Reading FC.

However, the report states that hasn’t put Derby off, with them still remaining keen on signing Savage this month.

The Rams know that the Royals are currently in the midst of a financial mess, and they may be looking to test their resolve in the coming weeks.

Charlie Savage’s stats for the 2023/24 season

Savage has featured in 23 of Reading FC’s 25 league games this season, with 14 of those appearances coming as starts.

The midfielder was a constant presence in the Reading midfield in the first couple of months of the season, but in recent times, Savage has had to accept a place on the substitute bench.

In his 23 league appearances, Savage has scored two goals and grabbed one assist, with the goals coming in the win over Bolton Wanderers and the defeat to Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old has also scored in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy this season, with his form earning him two appearances for Wales in the recent international breaks.

It seems his performances for club and country are not going under the radar, as Derby eye a January transfer.

Derby County would be a great move for Charlie Savage

Savage has taken to life in the EFL very well since joining Reading FC, and with what is currently going on at the club, interest from a team like Derby is surely bound to get him interested.

The 20-year-old will want to keep playing regular football, but at the highest level possible, and with the Royals in a relegation scrap, a switch to Derby seems like a perfect opportunity that could be too hard to turn down.

He would join a side that plays some decent football at times, and with the players at the club, it could help him improve his game further. It is still very early in his career at Reading FC, but if Derby remain keen on the player, then Savage may find it hard not to join a side that could end up in the second tier next season.