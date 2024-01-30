Highlights Derby County have enquired about loaning Lee Gregory from Sheffield Wednesday for the rest of the season.

The club is considering Gregory as a short-term option and may pursue him if a deal for Michael Smith falls through.

Paying Gregory's wages could be a challenge for Derby due to spending restrictions imposed by the EFL.

Derby County have enquired about the possibility of taking Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory on loan for the remainder of the season, as reported by The Star.

The Rams have been largely quiet in this transfer window, with their only signing being winger Corey Blackett-Taylor on loan from Charlton Athletic.

Derby find themselves in a strong position going into the next part of the campaign, so with the business done over the summer, which saw them bring in 12 new players, there isn’t much need for them to further strengthen.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

However, Paul Warne’s side face a tough battle along with Barnsley, Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers, and Portsmouth to finish in the top two, so adding one or two more players before the close of the transfer window might be on the mind of the Derby boss.

Derby County make a move for Lee Gregory

Derby County have been linked with fellow Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith since the summer transfer window.

The latest in this potential pursuit is that Derby have made a loan offer for Smith, but the Owls are demanding an excessive fee in exchange.

That has meant the deal has been on hold for a bit, and it now seems as though the League One side are changing their approach.

According to The Star, Derby have now made an enquiry to take Lee Gregory on loan for the rest of the season.

The Sheffield Wednesday striker is considered a short-term option for the club, and this report states it will likely be “one or the other” when it comes to Gregory and Smith.

It goes on to add that the Owls are holding out for the club to pay a strong contribution to Gregory’s wages. Therefore, this could make any deal potentially difficult, as Derby are subject to restrictions on their spending after agreeing to a business plan with the EFL after their administration.

The Star adds that work needs to be done between the two clubs to reach an agreement, with the experienced forward also being of interest to other clubs in the past.

Lee Gregory’s stats this season

Lee Gregory has been on the books at Hillsborough since 2021, when he joined the club from Stoke City.

The forward was among the goals for the club in England’s third tier, as he netted 10 times last season as the club secured promotion back to the Championship.

However, in this 2023/24 season, Gregory hasn’t been as lucky, as he’s only scored once in 13 league appearances.

The 35-year-old has started 10 of those 13 games but hasn’t featured for the club since their defeat to Cardiff City, meaning he has made one appearance in the club’s last 15 league games.

Related Derby County could look at Millwall loan if Portsmouth win Wigan race: View Romain Esse could be a good option for Derby County to consider in the final days of the transfer window.

Lee Gregory could be a useful addition for Derby

Derby are obviously keen to add to their forward line, as they have been looking to reach an agreement for Smith all month.

But if that deal is looking too difficult to do, then they are wise looking at alternative targets, and if Gregory is one, he could be very useful to have.

The forward isn’t as prolific as he once was, but he showed last season that he can still offer a lot to any side in the third tier.

Therefore, he could be a useful addition, as he can bring that experience and scoring ability to this Derby side and could help them get over the line when it comes to promotion.