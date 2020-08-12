Derby County expected to offload 2018 arrival in summer window

Derby County are expected to look to offload winger Florian Jozefzoon this summer after were unsuccessful in doing so in January, according to The Athletic.

Phillip Cocu will be looking to build on the positives from his debut season at Pride Park – which saw the Rams finish 10th after a shaky start – and that may mean some shrewd summer business.

Given the current circumstances, getting rid of unneeded players looks set to be more important than ever in the summer window and it appears Jozefzoon is set to depart.

According to The Athletic, the East Midlands club are expected to try to offload the winger after they were unsuccessful in finding a taker in January.

It is understood that the Dutchman is on “pretty steep” wages.

The 29-year-old made 14 appearances for Derby last term and has not started a Championship game since October 2019.

A product of the Ajax academy, he joined the Rams in 2018 after an impressive but short spell at Brentford, which saw him grab seven goals and seven assists in the 2017/18 Championship campaign.

The Verdict

This makes a lot of sense for Derby and I can’t imagine Rams fans will be too disappointed to see him go.

The Dutchman hasn’t reached the levels he did at Brentford and doesn’t appear to be a key part of Cocu’s plans, despite some substitute appearances during the run-in.

It is understood he’s on steep wages, which makes this move all the more necessary.

The Rams need to get him off the books and invest the funds elsewhere as they look to build on last season.