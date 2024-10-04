Derby County have enjoyed a good start to life back in the Championship at Pride Park Stadium.

Paul Warne's side have won three of their opening four games in DE24 this season, losing only to Norwich City in extremely controversial circumstances.

Victories over Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Cardiff City gave the Rams a perfect start to their home campaign, and with the visit of QPR coming this Saturday, there will be hope from supporters that their team can head into the second international break positively.

Derby were backed spectacularly on the road at Sunderland on Tuesday evening, and that same raucous, bouncing support will be there against the Rs at the weekend.

Football League World has taken a look at the team's attendances so far at Pride Park in 2024/25, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

4 Norwich City - 28,915

The Rams' only league defeat at home so far this season came against the Canaries, and it also saw their lowest home attendance, but it is not a number that can be seen as small.

28,915 watched Norwich take all three points from Derby, with Borja Sainz's extremely controversial hat-trick proving to be too much for Warne's side to get over despite a late Corey Blackett-Taylor goal that made it 3-2.

Craig Forsyth had equalised after the break following Sainz's first, just moments before the half-time whistle. The Spaniard finished into an empty net despite Josh Sargent crossing the ball back in after it had already crossed the line for a Norwich corner.

The Canaries took over 2,800 supporters to the East Midlands for the clash, with the yellow wall in the corner of Pride Park providing plenty of noises following the final whistle as they celebrated their victory.

3 Cardiff City - 28,985

Derby's 1-0 win over Cardiff in September was their third consecutive home win of the season, and their ninth league victory in a row - a run that stretched back all the way to March.

Kenzo Goudmijn's second goal in two games secured all three points for Warne's side, who were the much better team on the day. 28,985 saw the Dutch midfielder ease the ball into the bottom corner from Callum Elder's cross to keep the good times rolling at Pride Park.

Ebou Adams should have sealed the win with the last kick of the match, but after running through to an open goal, he somehow misplaced his shot, keeping the difference between the two teams to just one.

2 Bristol City - 29,270

Derby's biggest win of the campaign so far came in their second home match of the season, as they eased past Bristol City, running out 3-0 winners.

Goudmijn, Kayden Jackson and David Ozoh scored the goals to demonstrate to the rest of the Championship that the Rams were more than capable of competing back in the second tier.

29,270 packed out Pride Park on that warm Saturday afternoon to see their team produce their best performance in the Warne era. Despite an early influx of pressure from the Robins, former Derby players Jason Knight and Max Bird failed to enjoy their return to Pride Park, as the buoyant crowd bounced their way to three points.

1 Middlesbrough - 29,443

Derby's opening home match of the season saw their highest attendance so far, with 29,443 making their way to Pride Park to see the Rams make their way past Middlesbrough in a 1-0 win.

It was a completely different test compared to that of their other home fixtures in 2024/25, with the visitors keeping holding of the ball for large portions of the 90 minutes. Nevertheless, Kayden Jackson's breakaway, solo effort proved to be the only goal of the game.

Josh Vickers was superb inbetween the posts for Derby, keeping Michael Carrick's side at bay, earning the Rams an extremely tough three points, just a week after they were beaten 4-2 in their first game of the campaign.

Derby County's Opening Home Results/Attendance (TransferMarkt) Opponent Result Attendance Middlesbrough 1-0 (W) 29,443 Bristol City 3-0 (W) 29,270 Cardiff City 1-0 (W) 28,985 Norwich City 2-3 (L) 28,915

It was the beginning of making Pride Park a fortress for the season, and with 19 matches to go in DE24, there will be plenty more points staying with them as the months progress.