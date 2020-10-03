Derby County enter talks with West Brom to try seal striker transfer agreement

Derby County have entered talks with West Bromwich Albion regarding a potential deal for striker Charlie Austin, as per Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a mixed spell since arriving at the Hawthorns and was in and out of the team last season as Slaven Bilic’s side achieved promotion to the top-flight.

Austin did still manage 10 goals in 34 league appearances for the Baggies, and Derby are keen to bolster their striking options after a slow start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Thus far, Austin has only been involved in Carabao Cup fixtures for West Brom and he’s in the final year of his contract at the Midlands club so a departure looks inevitable.

Phillip Cocu’s Derby have lost all three of their opening league games in the Championship and are in need of bolstering their options up-top, with Jack Marriott being the main man of late, as Martyn Waghorn continues to recover from injury.

It’s not clear at this stage whether a loan or permanent deal is being discussed but with Austin being in the final year of his contract, a permanent sale is likely to be West Brom’s preference.