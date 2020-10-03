Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County Transfer Rumours

Derby County enter talks with West Brom to try seal striker transfer agreement

Published

10 mins ago

on

Derby County have entered talks with West Bromwich Albion regarding a potential deal for striker Charlie Austin, as per Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a mixed spell since arriving at the Hawthorns and was in and out of the team last season as Slaven Bilic’s side achieved promotion to the top-flight.

Austin did still manage 10 goals in 34 league appearances for the Baggies, and Derby are keen to bolster their striking options after a slow start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Thus far, Austin has only been involved in Carabao Cup fixtures for West Brom and he’s in the final year of his contract at the Midlands club so a departure looks inevitable.

Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or Derby County? Have a go now!

1 of 12

Niall Horan?

Phillip Cocu’s Derby have lost all three of their opening league games in the Championship and are in need of bolstering their options up-top, with Jack Marriott being the main man of late, as Martyn Waghorn continues to recover from injury.

It’s not clear at this stage whether a loan or permanent deal is being discussed but with Austin being in the final year of his contract, a permanent sale is likely to be West Brom’s preference.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Derby County enter talks with West Brom to try seal striker transfer agreement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: