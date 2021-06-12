Derby County enter race to sign 27-year-old

Derby County have joined Ipswich Town in the battle to sign Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, a report from The East Anglian Daily Times has claimed.

Crooks looks set to be a man in demand this summer, following Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship back to League One.

Ipswich, who themselves will be targeting from League One next season, have already been linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

Now though, it seems as though the Tractor Boys are not alone in their desire to secure the services of the midfielder during the summer transfer window.

According to this latest update, Derby are now also interested in Crooks, with manager Wayne Rooney said to be keen on the 27-year-old.

As a result, it has been suggested that Derby could soon make their move as they look to bring Crooks to Pride Park this summer.

There is currently just a year remaining on Crooks’ contract with Rotherham, meaning this could be their final chance to receive a fee for him.

Having joined Rotherham from Northampton back in 2019, Crooks has made a total of 97 appearances in all competitions for the Millers, scoring 21 goals in that time.

The Verdict

I do think that this could be a decent signing for Derby if they are able to pull it off.

It does seem as though the Rams are going to need something of a overhaul this summer, having only avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season.

Crooks is someone who could help them do that, with the midfielder one of Rotherham’s stronger performers last season despite their relegation, and he will be determined to prove that he is a player of Championship quality, something Derby can give him the chance to do.

Indeed, Crooks’ ability to chip in with goals from midfield could also be a useful asset from the Rams, given their lack of a prolific goalscorer last season, so I do think that this is one worth following up on for Rooney and co.