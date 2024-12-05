Derby County make the journey to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, the first time that they have faced the Whites away from home since September 2019.

The two clubs have a lot of recent history, and there is sure to be an incredible atmosphere in West Yorkshire this weekend, with Daniel Farke's side looking to take advantage of Sheffield United playing on Sunday, and take their place at the top of the Championship table.

For the Rams, it's perhaps their biggest test since returning to the second tier after winning promotion from League One last season, and they will be hoping to stop the current rut they are in of just one win in their last nine games.

However, with the intensity of the game, Paul Warne has the opportunity to tap into a factor that Frank Lampard did during the play-offs in the 2018/19 campaign, and Derby perhaps do have an outside chance of a victory over Leeds.

Warne must tap into Elland Road's emotion on Saturday

Lampard's season at Pride Park was an incredibly exciting one, and one that took great twists and turns throughout. However, his personal battle with Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds team is still one of the greatest Championship stories.

The Whites beat Derby in their first three meetings of the season, defeating the Rams 4-1 in the East Midlands, 2-0 at Elland Road, and 1-0 once again on the road in the first leg of the play-offs.

Their second clash saw tensions rise between the two clubs after a member of the Yorkshire club was found acting suspiciously outside their opponent's training ground, Moor Farm. They were fined £200,000 for the situation, with it later being dubbed 'Spygate'.

It added further fire to the top six clash in January 2019, one that Leeds won, and left the Rams looking for revenge. They met in the play-offs, with Bielsa's side taking a 1-0 advantage into the second leg.

Despite making it 2-0 on aggregate early on, Derby stayed calm as the home side got stuck into the emotion of the game, and produced an unbelievable comeback to win 4-2 on the night, and go through to Wembley for the final.

Warne must not let his players get trapped by the atmosphere on Saturday, and like Lampard managed with his team, force the pressure back onto Leeds.

The Elland Road crowd will be expectant of victory in the game, and this could play into the Rams' hands, and ensuring that they keep themselves level-headed could be the way to at least a point.

Derby have two of their hardest fixtures back-to-back

When the fixtures for the season were announced, December was a month that Derby's supporters were perhaps not looking forward to, with Warne's side scheduled to face Leeds twice, Burnley, Portsmouth, Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion.

Derby County December Fixtures Date Opponent H/A League Position 07/12/2024 Leeds United A 3rd 10/12/2024 Burnley A 2nd 13/12/2024 Portsmouth H 24th 20/12/2024 Luton Town A 19th 26/12/2024 West Brom H 7th 29/12/2024 Leeds United H 3rd

They start the festive period with a visit to Elland Road and then Turf Moor, with the Clarets awaiting the visit of the Rams on Tuesday evening - the first time that the two will come face to face since 2016.

The Rams are just five points above the relegation zone ahead of matchday 19, and knowing that there is a chance of being caught by those below them in the next week will strike fear into fans. However, there is nothing to lose in these two matches, with Leeds and Burnley the heavy favourites heading into them.

If Derby can take a point from either, then it can only be seen as a success before they welcome Pompey to Pride Park, in a game that seems more winnable.

That Pompey game, and even Burnley, is on the shelf for now. The focus is on Leeds and Elland Road, where handling the atmosphere will be Derby's best route to any positive result.