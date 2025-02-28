Former Derby County defender Eiran Cashin and current club captain Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have sent messages of support to David Ozoh after it was revealed that the muscle injury that he suffered against Millwall at the weekend has ended his season early.

John Eustace spoke to the media on Thursday explaining that the Crystal Palace loanee will not feature at all in the Rams' last 12 games of the 2024/25 campaign, but he will stay around the squad.

The 19-year-old played just 12 games in all competitions for the East Midlands outfit after making the switch from the Eagles in the summer, with a hamstring injury in September putting him out of action until January after he also picked up a quad issue during his rehabilitation.

It's an incredibly tough blow to take for Derby, who are in desperate need of points to take them out of the bottom three, with a visit to Middlesbrough on the cards this weekend. Eustace's side have not tasted victory since Boxing Day, and they have lost nine of their last 11 Championship games.

Championship bottom six* P. Team GP GD Pts 19. Cardiff City 34 -18 36 20. Stoke City 34 -13 35 21. Hull City 34 -11 33 22. Plymouth Argyle 34 -32 30 23. Derby County 34 -14 29 24. Luton Town 34 -24 28 *Stats correct as of 28/02/2025

Eiran Cashin and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing offer support to David Ozoh on Instagram

This season has been incredibly frustrating for Ozoh, and just as he looked to be getting back to full fitness, he has suffered another critical blow at an incredibly important time in his career.

He sent an emotional message to Derby supporters on his Instagram following the announcement of his latest injury.

The teenager wrote: "Dear Rams,

"I honestly don’t know where to start. It’s tough coming to terms with my season being cut short due to injury.

"First and foremost I’m thankful for the opportunity to play for such an amazing club. I want to express my gratitude to the fans who have been nothing but amazing from the first time I ever stepped on the pitch and everyone at the club for their unwavering support, it was an honour wearing this badge and it’s something I’ll hold close to my heart."

Ozoh continued: "To my teammates, thank you for making this journey enjoyable, you all welcomed me like a family and it’s been great sharing the pitch with you. I would also like to say a big thank you to all the coaches, staff and everyone behind the scenes for their hard-work dedication and kindness.

"One of the hardest things for me this season is not being able to be out there with you all as much as I wanted to. But even through the struggles you kept me going.

"Derby County will always hold a special place in my heart. No matter where football takes me next, I will forever be a Ram.

"David ❤️"

The Rams' captain, Mendez-Laing, was one of several teammates to send a message of support to the young midfielder: "❤️ stay strong king!"

Meanwhile, Cashin, who left Derby in the January transfer window for £9m to join Brighton & Hove Albion, wrote: "You got this brother!💪🏼❤️"

Derby County and John Eustace need to rally in these tough times

Many Rams supporters will feel as though the world is against them at this moment in time, with results and fitness issues hampering their return to the Championship.

The threat of League One is starting to feel more and more real every week, and goals need to start going in more frequently otherwise there is only one direction Eustace's new side is going to go.

Losing Ozoh will not help the situation at all and Derby have to find a way to adapt to what is an extremely familiar scenario to them. The head coach revealed on Thursday that he is looking at a few players to come in and feel the hole that has been left by the teenager's injury.

Nevertheless, all focus will be on Saturday with the Rams hoping that they can pick up just their second away win of the season at Middlesbrough.