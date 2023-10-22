Highlights Eiran Cashin's impressive performances have attracted interest from Brighton and Birmingham, but staying at Derby for the rest of the season would be beneficial for his development.

Moving to a higher-level club in January would be risky for Cashin, as he may struggle to break into the first team and jeopardize his progress.

While a big move may be enticing, Cashin has a strong connection to Derby and winning promotion with them would hold significant meaning for him. Transfer discussions should be postponed until the summer next year.

Derby County's disappointing start to the season continued on Saturday as they were beaten by Shrewsbury Town.

The loss leaves the side 11th in the table, and it increases the pressure on Paul Warne. But, they are just four points away from the play-off places, with games in hand on many rivals, so the aim will remain the same - to win promotion.

As is often the case, the January window is going to be crucial for teams in the hunt to go up, and Derby are no different.

You can be sure that Warne is already identifying targets that he thinks can help his side, but the focus won’t only be on incomings, as Derby will also need to retain key men.

Eiran Cashin attracts transfer interest

The obvious one in terms of attracting interest is Eiran Cashin, with the defender having excelled for Derby since breaking into the team.

His form has already caught the eye of Brighton, who had several bids rejected for the Irishman, whilst it’s been claimed that former Rams boss Wayne Rooney wants to take the 21-year-old to Birmingham.

Normally, you’d expect players to jump at the chance to play at a higher level, and Cashin will be tempted if the Seagulls or Blues make a suitable offer.

However, staying at Derby for the rest of the season could be exactly what he needs for his development.

Firstly, January moves are notoriously difficult as Cashin will be trying to break up players who are already established in the first-team. At Brighton, you’d say he has no chance of getting in the XI this season, but even at Blues it would be very difficult.

With that in mind, it makes little sense for Cashin to take the risk of moving. He knows he is a key figure under Warne, and getting this experience, even at a lower level, is vital for his improvement.

The reality is that a big move isn’t going to go away. Cashin is a quality young player with huge potential, and at 21 he doesn’t need to be making any rash choices.

We have seen other youngsters leave for a higher level, but if you don’t play you can quickly be forgotten, and it’s hard to get back in the team.

Furthermore, you can be sure that Cashin wants to achieve something with Derby. They are the club he has been at since he was a kid, and they have given him his big break in the game.

Regardless of what he does go on to do in his career, winning promotion with the Rams would surely mean so much to the defender, and leaving mid-season may bring him some regrets further down the line, if Derby do go up.

The contract situation, with Cashin’s deal to expire in 2024, means a sale may be necessary in January, but a loan back can be agreed, especially as he wouldn’t leave on a free due to compensation rules.

Either way, Cashin does seem destined to have a big future in the game, but despite Derby's issues at the moment, they are the right club for him at this moment, and any transfer talk should be put on the back burner until summer next year.