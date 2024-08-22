Highlights Cashin and Wilson will miss August games after injuries against Middlesbrough.

Derby has strong cover in Bradley and Nyambe to step up in defense.

Striker Jerry Yates and new arrival Zetterström offer boosts to Derby lineup.

Paul Warne will be without both Eiran Cashin and Kane Wilson for Derby County's trip to Vicarage Road to play Watford on Saturday after both defensive players picked up injuries last weekend against Middlesbrough.

It was confirmed by manager Paul Warne in his press conference on Thursday morning that the two will miss the rest of August, with Cashin, 22, out for the next two games.

It also looks unlikely that Wilson, 24, will make an appearance before the international break, potentially making his next game the September 14 fixture against Cardiff City at Pride Park.

Cashin was substituted in the 20th minute following a collision with teammate Callum Elder in the Rams' box, with the centre-back requiring medical attention on the pitch before he was replaced by Sonny Bradley as a concussion substitution.

Wilson was brought off just five minutes later due to a hamstring issue. Ryan Nyambe was brought on to fill the right-back position for the rest of the match, helping the Rams to a 1-0 win over Boro, Derby's first league win of the season.

The two injuries marred a poignant day for the club, who won their first Championship game since April 2022 after relegation to League One.

Derby County have defensive cover readily available

Although there will be concerns about the injuries, Warne does have cover for the two, with Bradley and Nyambe raring to go.

Both players were exceptional against Middlesbrough in an extremely tough match, with Bradley in particular a stand-out following a tough first season in black-and-white.

The former Luton Town defender was able to deal with Emmanuel Latte Lath throughout the game, and alongside Curtis Nelson, limited the visitors to shots from distance that were stopped expertly by Josh Vickers in goal.

Nyambe was also brilliant after being added to a match that was already in full flow. He was tasked with taming the talented Delano Burgzorg, and did enough to control the winger, with Boro forcing their attacks mainly through the centre instead.

The 26-year-old had only lost his place in the starting XI last season due to an injury of his own, and performances like the one he had on Saturday will only force Warne to make a decision when all of his right-backs are fully fit.

Derby County Upcoming Fixtures Watford A Barrrow (Carabao Cup) A Bristol City H Cardiff City H Sheffield United A Norwich City H

Derby County team news v Watford

The Rams will be looking forward to trying out striker Jerry Yates on Saturday, with the loanee now available to play following a three-match suspension that was picked up on the final day of 2023/24 while playing for Swansea City.

Derby will also be boosted by the arrival of Jacob Widell Zetterström, who made the bench on Saturday after signing from Swedish club Djurgårdens last Friday. Vickers was given the nod over the 26-year-old, but Warne may want to utilise his £1.4 million goalkeeper for the first time against Watford.

Elsewhere for the Rams, Joe Ward is slowly growing closer to a full-time return following knee surgery at the end of last season. The ex-Peterborough United player made the bench against Middlesbrough and Chesterfield in the Carabao Cup, and will be relied upon to be the back-up right-back following Wilson's injury.

Jake Rooney is also working his way back to fitness, following a set-back after an ACL injury last September. The 21-year-old is not expected to be involved with the first-team for another three months.