Derby County's Eiran Cashin is set to be out at least until the New Year with an injury he sustained against Portsmouth.

This has been confirmed by Dominic Dietrich in a post on X (formerly Twitter), who states that the defender is set to have further scans to learn the exact extent of the hamstring injury.

This will come as a real disappointment to Derby fans, who know just how pivotal a player the 23-year-old is to Paul Warne's side.

Friday night was another excellent display from the Rams' number six, as he netted his first Championship goal in a 4-0 win over Pompey. However, he was forced off just before the hour mark with Liverpool loanee, Nathaniel Phillips replacing him.

The victory took the East Midlands club to 14th in the league and with an upcoming fixture against a struggling Luton Town they will be desperate to add another three points to their tally.

Eiran Cashin injury blow

As stated above, Dietrich has confirmed an early potential timeline for Cashin's return, which is expected to be in 2025 though Paul Warne has said that it is unclear how long he'll be out for.

Worse news could still arrive at Pride Park, with the potential of further scans ruling him out for an even more sustained period.

While the Derby head coach has sufficient cover in the form of Phillips and Sonny Bradley, he will undoubtedly find Cashin a big miss with the young defender in the form of his life in the Championship.

Eiran Cashin 2024-25 Season (FotMob) Appearances 19 Average Rating 7.21 Goals 1 Tackles Won 29 Recoveries 105

This will make the wait for these additional scans a nervous one as they will be desperate to see him miss a minimal amount of fixtures.

Warne will miss Cashin over Christmas

Derby's 4-0 win over their south coast opposition put an end to a run of six games without a victory and with a difficult Christmas fixture list they would have wanted Cashin to be available.

While the Luton game is perceived to be easier, Kenilworth Road is never a simple place to visit. Following that, Derby will welcome West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United to Pride Park, both of which will present tough tests.

In all likelihood, he will also miss the opening games of 2025 against Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City, with the Rams facing them on New Year's Day and the 4th of January, respectively.

These five fixtures could prove crucial in shaping Derby's season, and without Cashin, they may struggle to secure clean sheets against some of the league's more potent attacking sides.

It will be a nervous few days for Warne then, who will be desperate to see a return for his star centre-back sooner rather than later.