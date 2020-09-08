Derby County edge closer to completing deal to sign midfielder

Derby County are closing in on a deal to sign Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jóźwiak according to RozmowaRMF.

The 22-year-old is primarily a left-winger, and scored nine goals, whilst also being on hand to provide seven assists in his 39 appearances for the Polish club in the 2019/20 season.

Jóźwiak has been with Lech Poznan since 2011, and has clearly made a good impression on Phillip Cocu, who has been targeting the winger in the last few weeks.

He has gone on to play for the Poznan first-team, and has made 122 appearances in total for the club, whilst catching the eye with some impressive showings.

Derby finished tenth in the Championship last season, and will be eager to force themselves into the top-six this term, after narrowly missing out on a play-off spot.

Phillip Cocu already has some strong options in wide areas of the pitch, but sees Jóźwiak as a player that could add something to his team ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Derby host Reading in their first league match of the season this weekend, in what could prove to be a tricky test for the Rams against a Royals side that are now managed by Veljko Paunović.

The Verdict:

They’ll be keen to get this deal done as soon as possible.

Derby have had their eye on Jóźwiak for some time now, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see the club get this deal completed in time for their first league match of the season.

I was very disappointed by the Rams’ display against Barrow in the EFL Cup recently, and they were crying out for a player that would take the game to the opposition.

I think Jozwiak can do just that for Derby, and if he can hit the ground running, then Phillip Cocu could have a welcome selection dilemma on his hands.