A key detail of Derby County's pursuit of loanee Ebou Adams has been revealed, as they look to sign the Gambian midfielder permanently this summer.

Derby County preparing bid for Ebou Adams

It was revealed by The Telegraph that the Rams were looking to turn the Cardiff City man's temporary stay at Pride Park into one that would see him stay with them longer than just until the summer.

They added that the negotiations between the two clubs were expected to start soon.

Adams joined the Welsh side at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, but he missed the entirety of the season due to an injury he suffered in the early stages of a pre-season friendly against Cambridge United.

It has now been revealed by Darren Witcoop that Derby are readying a £250,000 bid for the 28-year-old. Witcoop added that Cardiff are open to letting Adams go, but that they would want £500,000 for the midfielder.

Quotes from Adams, after he and his temporary teammates secured their promotion to the Championship with a 2-0 win over Carlisle United on the final day of the League One season, certainly suggest that he would be happy to remain at Pride Park.

"Words can't describe," said the Gambian international to BBC Radio Derby. "I think the fans have said it all. I've really enjoyed my time and I've loved it here. I've loved it. Honestly, I've enjoyed every single minute. Thank you to the fans, thank you to the club.

“I owe them so much. I'm happy to give them promotion, because that's the minimum they deserve. Hopefully next year they can go and do what they deserve to do.”

Ebou Adams' 23/24 campaign with Derby

In the half-season that he was with Derby, Adams was able to fully display the quality that got him the move to the Welsh Championship side.

As a Forest Green Rovers player, he was an anchor in the centre of the pitch. For various reasons, he wasn't able to do the same for the Bluebirds, who he is scheduled to stay with for next season, as things stand, but County gave him the opportunity to remind people of what he can do.

Ebou Adams League One record for Derby County - from SofaScore Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 66% Tackles per Game 2.8 Balls Recovered per Game 5.1 Clearances per Game 1.2 Duel Success Rate 59%

Derby should be patient with Ebou Adams negotiations

The initial report from The Telegraph suggested that Paul Warne and his team weren't going to be reckless in their pursuit of the 28-year-old, and that's a smart thing to do.

Cardiff know that Derby are coming to get him, and they are going to try and keep the price up for as long as possible because they know that the Rams want him back.

Equally, County will probably know Adams' position on this. As things stand, it would be a big surprise if he wanted to stay with the Bluebirds over returning to Pride Park, and Derby can use this to their advantage.

They do need to get midfielders in, because their opening goalscorer from the final day - Max Bird - is off to Bristol City in the summer, so, with Bird and Adams both set to leave, the Rams are a bit short in the middle of the pitch.

But, if they can get assurances from the Gambian that he wants to return to the club, then they can afford to maintain their patience in a pursuit to wear down that of City, and, therefore, drive the price down for themselves.