This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County have made their big play in the Championship relegation battle by sacking Paul Warne and bringing John Eustace in to replace him.

The 45-year-old had Blackburn Rovers in a play-off position before leaving the club on Thursday morning to return to Pride Park, nearly 10 years after he retired as a player with the Rams.

A brand-new philosophy has been put in place in the East Midlands amid a brutal start to 2025 that saw the team lose their first seven matches of the year, while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Leyton Orient.

However, this new style of football will have an impact on multiple players at the club and there have been some worries from a section of Derby's fanbase that Ebou Adams may have a couple of issues with a more possession-based game.

Verdict made on Adams' role under Eustace

The 29-year-old has been sensational since joining the Rams in January 2024, originally on loan from Cardiff City. He made the switch permanent in the summer, and he has continued to impress.

A fan favourite, the impact that the midfielder made last season was huge and he was the difference between the team finishing in the automatic promotion spots instead of the play-offs in League One.

But, it can be said that his ability on the ball is not the best in the team and he often struggles when in possession. RamsHead123 posted his concerns on X about Adams, stating: "Do worry about Ebou Adams in a team that wants to play progressively, I love him but he’s up there with one of the worst I’ve seen at Derby with the ball at his feet."

Football League World asked their Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, if he agrees with the comment made about Adams or if his other strengths make up for his lack of quality on the ball at times.

He told FLW: "I know John Eustace likes to play a 4-2-3-1 with two protectors in front of the back four. I don't see what the problem is though.

"Personally, you're always going to need an Ebou Adams type in your team who's going to run through brick walls, who's going to go back and forth and is going to inspire those around him. He gives you everything he's got every single match.

"Yes, he's not the best on the ball, but as long as you get players around him who he can give the ball to, then I don't see why he wouldn't fit into Eustace’s team. Every team needs a player like Adams if they're going to succeed."

Shaun continued: "He's in the top six or seven midfielders for ratings this season and he gives everything for the team, so every team would benefit from having a player like him there.

"I don't think under Eustace it’s going to be any different. He'll see his qualities and he'll use them. So, a team with Adams in it is a better team, in my opinion, as long as you've got ballplayers around him."

Derby will need the likes of David Ozoh and Kenzo Goudmijn to help Adams

Although Adams' tackling ability is superior, he may take time to adjust to having the ball at his feet more often and this is where the Rams' other midfielders will need to help him.

David Ozoh has returned from injury and already looks as though he is getting back to his full potential, despite being out of action for the majority of the campaign. He proved in Derby's draws against Norwich City and Oxford United that he can take control of the ball and bring it forward, while Adams can sit and play the defensive role.

Moreover, Kenzo Goudmijn could be unlocked by Eustace after finding it difficult to have an impact in games under Warne. The ball was often lifted over the Dutch midfielder, and he was unable to take games by the scruff of the neck as he had done earlier in the season.

Derby County's midfield options 2024/25 (TransferMarkt) Player Positions Ben Osborn CM/LWB Darren Robinson DM David Ozoh DM Ebou Adams DM Harrison Armstrong CM Kenzo Goudmijn CM/AM Liam Thompson DM/CM Marcus Harness AM/LW/RW

Nevertheless, Adams will adapt and having a strong tackler in front of the defence is incredibly important to ensure that the back four are not left vulnerable for the full 90 minutes.