Derby County continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 win over Chesterfield on Wednesday.

Paul Warne's side spent the early part of the summer licking their wounds, having fallen agonisingly short of the League One play-offs last season - losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day to allow Peterborough United to snatch sixth.

Attention is on Warne's first full campaign in-charge at Pride Park now, with the serial promotion-winner eyeing his own Championship return with the Rams.

It all kicks off for Derby again on August 5th when they host Wigan Athletic on League One's opening day.

How are Derby's pre-season preparations going?

So far this summer Derby have played Matlock Town, Salford City and Chesterfield.

A 2-0 win over Matlock on July 8th got pre-season off to a good start, before Derby played out a 1-1 draw with Salford in Spain in their second friendly.

Last night, James Collins' goal on 62 minutes was enough to beat Chesterfield 1-0 and extend Warne's side's unbeaten start to pre-season.

The quality of the goal and combination of a Joel Ward cross and Collins header has also caught the eye of Derby supporters, with Warne looking for a solution to losing David McGoldrick earlier in the summer after the striker, who scored 22 goals last season, opted to drop into League Two and link back up with Notts County.

Ward's cross from the right at Chesterfield was met expertly by an unmarked Collins on the edge of the six-yard box, with the Irish striker making no mistake in dispatching his header. It was the same combination that gave Derby their first goal of pre-season at Matlock, with plenty of positive reaction greeting the club's footage from Wednesday.

This pair were ready to make bold predictions.

Another fan noticed some tweaks to Collins' game.

Between these two it was suggested that Derby don't have to look any further for their go-to No.9.

Can James Collins replace David McGoldrick?

McGoldrick's 22/23 campaign was a mammoth effort from the 35-year-old, who prior to moving to Derby had struggled with injury at Sheffield United.

Derby are in a position where they need someone - either internally or externally - to step-up and score his goals next season.

Collins is probably the most obvious answer internally for Warne.

The 32-year-old former Luton Town and Cardiff City striker scored 11 times last season in 42 League One appearances, playing a supporting role to star man, McGoldrick. He has proven in his career that he can be a leading light in League One, though, scoring 25 times for Luton in the 2018/19 campaign as they won promotion into the Championship.

In two of the three pre-season games so far, Collins has shown that, with the right service, which Ward is providing right now, he will convert chances for Derby. He might've had another last night, too, but saw a fifth minute penalty saved.

What next for Derby?

Derby have only tested themselves in pre-season against sides below them in the English pyramid.

We are on the cusp of finding out much more about Warne's side in the weeks building up to the season as they face Championship side Stoke City on Saturday 22nd July and then Premier League, Sheffield United, on July 29th.