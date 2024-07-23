Derby County have reportedly agreed a fee with Djurgårdens IF for the acquisition of goalkeeper, Jacob Widell Zetterström.

That's according to Swedish news outlet, Expressen, who claim that the two clubs have agreed on a deal which will see the 26-year-old move to Pride Park.

Paul Warne has constantly been on the lookout to add fresh faces to his newly-promoted squad ahead of the Rams' first Championship campaign in two years, and has already made six new additions since the opening of the summer transfer window.

However, goalkeeper has become a problem position in the meantime after Warne decided to part ways with Joe Wildsmith, who has since joined West Bromwich Albion on a free transfer, after the former Sheffield Wednesday man's contract expired after a stellar League One campaign, with the shot-stopper keeping 20 clean sheets.

Derby have seen themselves linked with some high-profile names to fill the void, such as former Arsenal and Brighton keeper, Mathew Ryan, prior to his eventual move to Serie A giants, AS Roma.

Regardless, this latest update will no doubt ease the concerns of supporters ahead of the new campaign.

Derby County agree fee for Jacob Widell Zetterström

Links between the East Midlands side and the 26-year-old first surfaced last week, as fellow Swedish outfit, SportsBladet, claimed that Zetterström had been the subject of a bid from the Rams, but it didn't satisfy the valuation placed by the Allsvenskan outfit amid concrete interest from elsewhere.

However, the two clubs have since reached some form of middle ground according to Expressen's latest update, which claims that the previous bid submitted by the second tier side was in the region of 14 million Swedish Króna - £1.07m - upfront plus add-ons, which could see the deal reach approximately £1.43m.

But, the Rams weren't deterred in their initial setback of their pursuit of the goalkeeper, with the report claiming that a "clearly higher bid" was submitted and subsequently accepted by Djurgårdens, and the man said to be eager about moving to England will undergo his medical at Pride Park imminently.

Djurgårdens' sporting director, Bo Andersson, has also hinted that negotiations between the two sides have been ongoing for "some time".

Jacob Widell Zetterström's performances for Djurgårdens

The 6ft 6 star's performances for his current side have rightfully given him the reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the Swedish league, having kept a total of 37 clean sheets in 84 top flight appearances since breaking into the first-team picture at the Tele2 Arena in 2021.

A tally of seven clean sheets in his breakthrough campaign was built on with 12 in the 2022 campaign, earning a first cap for the Swedish national team in a 2-1 win over Iceland on January 12th 2023.

The Stockholm native then accumulated the third-highest tally of clean sheets in the Allsvenskan in 2023 as his side fell seven points adrift of European qualification, before enjoying continuing his strong development in the 2024 campaign so far.

Jacob Widell Zetterström's 2024 season so far Total Matches Played 15 Clean Sheets 7 Saves per Game 2.3 Goals Conceded 14 Goals Conceded per Game 0.9 Saves Made 35 Assists 1 Balls Recovered per Game 8.6 Average Rating 7.03 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 23/07/24)

So far this season, Zetterström leads the way in the clean sheet charts, as well as only conceding 0.9 goals per game, as Djurgårdens currently sit in second, seven points behind leaders Malmö.

The 26-year-old has also showcased his talent on the European stage with four shutouts in 13 qualifying or group stage outings.

Swedish goalkeeper represents a major coup for Derby County

The one-time international looks set to follow Hammarby IF keeper Oliver Dovin to the Championship, as the fellow standout keeper recently joined Coventry City.

And, much like his compatriot, Zetterström represents a major coup for the Rams, especially when Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers expressed their own interest in his signature earlier in the summer.

As is the case when any team is newly-promoted, a solid defensive base is required first and foremost, something which Derby showcased in League One with the concession of just 41 goals in 46 games, as well as adding sufficient quality between the posts, which Zetterström's previous exploits more-than demonstrate.

This more than likely signals the end of Derby's pursuits of Marek Rodak and Daniel Iversen, as both were previously linked with free transfer or loan moves to the club, especially as both would surely warrant a starting berth in their own rights.

Either way, this transfer would easily be Warne's standout signing of the summer.