Derby County development shared involving EFL as takeover saga drags on

The EFL have confirmed that Derby County have shown they have proof of funds to complete the season, although there is still work to do before a new buyer is confirmed.

As has been well-documented, the Rams have plenty of off-field issues to solve as they look to come out of administration. The latest of those was to prove they had the finances to fulfil the season despite the fact they remain without a new owner.

However, Derby have managed to do that, with the EFL releasing a new statement this evening stating that, even if they did warn there are more hurdles to overcome for the club down the line.

“At its meeting today (Thursday) the EFL Board considered the latest information provided by Quantuma (Derby County Administrators), including their forecast which showed the Club has sufficient cash to trade until the end of the season.

“It is clear that there are still a number of challenges to be dealt with by the Administrators as they work to confirm the preferred bidder status and exit the Club out of Administration.”

The verdict

Once again, this is not the big update that Derby County fans would’ve wanted to hear, even if it is a positive that they have proof of funds until the end of the season.

For the support though, it’s about the bigger picture beyond the next few months and they would’ve wanted more concrete updates in terms of hoping the club would exit administration.

So, it’s still a case of waiting and seeing what happens, and they will hope that they can finally find out who the preferred bidder is as quickly as possible.

