Derby County defender set to depart after turning down new contract

Callum Minkley has reportedly turned down a new contract with Derby County ahead of the 2021/22 season, according to The Athletic.

The Rams recently revealed their retained list, with Minkley being under the category of players offered a new contract by the club.

But he’s seemingly set to turn down Derby’s contract offer ahead of the new Championship season, which will come as a frustrating update for the club’s supporters.

Wayne Rooney’s side aren’t exactly blessed with a considerable amount of options in defence, with Teden Mengi, George Edmunson and Matt Clarke all departing the club after their loan spells reached a conclusion.

The Athletic claim that Derby couldn’t offer Minkley first-team assurances heading into the new season, which have resulted in him turning down a new deal with the Championship side.

He made nine appearances for the club’s Under-23s team this season, whilst also featuring for their Under-18s team in previous campaigns.

Derby’s senior side narrowly avoided relegation into League One this term, as the Rams finished 21st in the Championship table, after drawing 3-3 against Sheffield Wednesday, which saw the Owls relegated into the third tier on the final day of the 2020/21 season instead.

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating update for Derby County.

Minkley is clearly highly-rated if the club are looking to tie him down to a new contract, but he’s evidently got his eyes set on a move elsewhere in search of regular game time.

The Rams don’t have a considerable amount of depth in defence either, which makes it even more frustrating to hear that Minkley has turned down a new contract with them.

It’ll be interesting to see which defenders Derby target this summer, as reinforcements are certainly needed in Wayne Rooney’s side, as they look to stay clear of the Championship relegation zone this term.