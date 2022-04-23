Derby County defender issues verdict on his future at Pride Park

Derby County centre-back Richard Stearman has expressed his desire to remain at the second-tier side beyond the summer, delivering this clear wish on his future to the BBC.

The 34-year-old has played a semi-regular role in the East Midlands since his arrival last summer, mainly being kept out of the side by former Ram Phil Jagielka and youngster Eiran Cashin but playing admirably when asked to step up to the plate.

However, his future remains unclear due to the fact he only signed a one-year deal on his arrival last year, meaning he looks set to depart Pride Park at the end of the season as things stand.

One factor that could be integral in deciding his future is whether the Championship outfit can get Chris Kirchner’s takeover over the line in the next couple of months, with his contract due to expire at the start of July.

It’s currently unclear what specific stance manager Wayne Rooney is set to take on the 34-year-old’s future as the Manchester United legend looks to prepare for life in League One with his current side.

However, Stearman is clear in terms of what he wants to do, following many others in wanting to extend his stay at the club as they look to get back to the second tier at the first time of asking.

He said: “Like most of the squad, I still want to be here.

“There is a lot to get through for that to happen, the takeover has to be completed and between the manager and staff they need to decide who they want to hang around and then recruit a lot of players.”

The Verdict:

If Jagielka was still at the club, the chances of Stearman earning a fresh deal may have been minimised because they would have already had two experienced centre-backs in Curtis Davies and the current Stoke City man.

However, the Rams don’t just need a fresh injection of new players but also some older heads and this is where the 34-year-old could prove to be a real asset, performing reasonably well despite picking up a red card earlier this term.

He is also already accustomed to life in the East Midlands, so he holds that advantage over some others and that’s why he should have hope that he will be offered fresh terms, with the club likely to miss out on some of their targets considering a takeover may not go through until June or later.

These factors work in Stearman’s favour, though he should also be considering other options that may be on the table because it doesn’t seem as though he knows whether he will earn another contract or not.

He may not be offered a hugely lucrative deal, but at this stage of his career, any form of income is something he will welcome as he looks to extend his playing career for as long as possible.