Derby County defender credits Wayne Rooney for securing future at the club

Eiran Cashin has credited a conversation with Wayne Rooney for securing his Derby County future.

The 20-year old has had a breakthrough season with the Rams, who are battling against relegation from the Championship.

Cashin has been one of several young players to get an opportunity under Rooney this campaign.

The defender has been a bright spark on the pitch amid difficulties for the club off the pitch.

But Cashin has credited Rooney for convincing him to stay at the club following a tumultuous start to the campaign.

Derby’s financial restrictions prevented Cashin from being registered at the start of the season so it was unclear where his future lay with the club.

“I am not going to lie, it was really hard,” said Cashin, via Derbyshire Live.

“The ups and downs come with football but I did really well [in pre-season] and I thought that was my chance, and to some extent I thought that was my chance and for that to get taken away it was tough to deal with.

“The gaffer was really good and really clear.

“He had my parents in and spoke to them. We had a meeting with Tommo’s parents as well because he was in a similar boat. It was a really honest meeting and that helped, and I started to understand it and push on.”

Derby are currently 23rd in the Championship table following a defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Reading’s 1-1 draw that same evening means the gap to safety is now six points with only eight games remaining in the season.

Cashin has featured 11 times for Derby since making his breakthrough into the first team.

Up next for the Rams is the visit of Coventry City to Pride Park on March 19.

The Verdict

Derby’s use of younger players has been the backbone of their push for survival.

It has been an incredibly difficult season given the off the pitch distractions.

But Rooney is leading a team that fans have gotten behind which is a remarkable achievement given the circumstances.

Form in recent weeks has stalled slightly which has ground the team’s survival hopes to a halt, but there are still enough games left that a great escape is still possible.