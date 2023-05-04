Derby County have been dealt a potential play-off blow ahead of this weekend's clash with Sheffield Wednesday as Darren Moore has revealed that he is set to name a full-strength side at Hillsborough.

The Owls' hopes of achieving automatic promotion were ended last weekend as Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town both secured a top-two finish thanks to their victories over Burton Albion and Exeter City.

Already guaranteed a place in the play-offs, Wednesday could have opted to rest a host of their players on Sunday against Derby.

As for the Rams, they could still potentially miss out on a top-six finish as they only hold a two-point advantage over Peterborough United.

A defeat to Wednesday coupled with a win for Posh in their meeting with Barnsley at Oakwell would result in Derby ending the term just outside the play-off places.

Derby are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in League One while Wednesday have secured three consecutive victories at this level.

What has Darren Moore said about Sheffield Wednesday's selection plans for this clash?

Ahead of this clash, Moore has outlined Wednesday's selection plans for this fixture.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said: "We stay focused with it and we make sure we’re selecting the best team possible going in.

“You want to keep the momentum and keep the focus going, for sure.

"There were elements of the game on Saturday [against Shrewsbury Town] that were comprehensive and rewarding, but there are elements we want to work on and solidify going into next week's game.

Could this be a blow to Derby's hopes of reaching the play-offs?

While it would be understandable if Moore wanted to rest key individuals ahead of the play-offs, carrying momentum into this competition can be crucial in terms of the battle for promotion.

For the Rams, the news that Wednesday's best players are set to play on Sunday will only act as a reminder that they will need to produce a stand-out display in order to secure a top-six finish ahead of Peterborough.

A failure to step up to the mark at Hillsborough could result in Derby being forced to settle for another season in League One.

If Wednesday go on to perform at their very best, there is a chance that the Rams' play-off hopes will suffer a decisive blow as Moore's side have already won 15 league games in front of their supporters this season.