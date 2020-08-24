Derby County dealt frustrating transfer blow in pursuit of defender

Derby County have been dealt a late transfer blow, with RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi revealing that Jonathan Panzo is set to sign for French side Dijon.

Accord de Jonathan Panzo (AS Monaco) avec Dijon. Reste quelques détails à régler entre les clubs. Contrat de 3 ou 4 ans #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 24, 2020

Panzo has struggled for consistent game time with AS Monaco, after signing for them in 2018 after spending his youth career with Chelsea.

It had previously been reported by The Mirror (24/8, page 48) that Derby were set to win the race to land his signature, with a fee in the region of £4million being quoted.

But Tanzi’s latest update has poured cold water over that report, with it being claimed that the 19-year-old is set to sign for Dijon, which will come as a frustrating transfer blow for Phillip Cocu’s side.

Derby finished tenth in the Championship table last term, and will be targeting a top-six finish next season, with the new league campaign getting under way in September.

Phillip Cocu is clearly keen to add his squad before the new season starts, with defenders being an area that he’s hoping to strengthen in the near future.

Derby start their season against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, before hosting Reading in their first league match of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating update for the Rams.

Phillip Cocu was clearly a keen admirer of Panzo, and I think he would have been a solid addition to the Derby County team ahead of next year’s league campaign.

They certainly could benefit from adding depth to their defensive options ahead of the new season, and you would imagine that Cocu will have an alternative lined up already.

This is an irritating transfer blow though, as it seemed as though the Rams were set to sign Panzo at one stage during the summer transfer window.