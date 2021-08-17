Derby County dealt crushing player blow

Derby County striker Colin Kazim-Richards has suffered a torn achilles and will subsequently face a lengthy period of time away from the football pitch, as reported by The Athletic.

The Athletic’s report states that the 34-year-old will now spend up to three months out as a result, but it was first feared that he could have been out for the rest of the season.

The experienced front-man had to be taken off during Derby’s 2-1 defeat to Championship newcomers Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

Kazim-Richards finished last campaign as the club’s top goalscorer, netting eight times in the league, during a year where Derby scored the fewest amount of goals in the division.

The forward joined The Rams from Mexican club Pachuca, after five years away in central and South America. The well-travelled goalscorer returned to the Championship last time out for the first time since the 2005/06 campaign – a year where he netted six times in 42 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion.

The verdict

Kazim-Richards become somewhat of a talismanic figure during last season and was central to everything good that happened in forward areas.

His ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play, combined with his knack for scoring goals, made him a difficult opponent to face.

Despite approaching the latter years of his career, his importance within a side has never been higher than what it is with Derby at present.

Three months without Kazim-Richards will be difficult, especially with how thin the squad is already. However, Jack Stretton showed plenty of promise when he came on, and whilst he may not be the sole answer, he offers a partial solution during a tough period for The Rams.

