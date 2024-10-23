This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have made a respectable return to Championship life, currently sitting in the middle of the pack in 12th place.

The Rams travelled to The Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night to face fellow promoted side Oxford United, but could only muster up a draw thanks to a goal from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Now with just one win in their last six outings, some fans feel it is time to freshen up the XI.

Our Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun, told us who he’d replace.

Derby fan wants injured Ozoh back in the side

The Rams fan believes that David Ozoh, currently out with a hamstring injury, holds the answers to improve performances.

Speaking to Football League World, Shaun said: “If David Ozoh is fit, he has to come straight back into that midfield three.

“He offers us so much more than Osborn. He’s a box-to-box player, he can break up the game, he’s strong, he can get forward.

“He’s like a kind of combined Kenzo [Goudmijn] and [Ebou] Adams in one.

“So, Osborn, for me, just isn’t cutting it. He’s not really influencing games, he’s not making an impact in that midfield.

“So, I’d definitely be bringing Ozoh back for Osborn, if he’s fit, fingers crossed.”

Ozoh and Osborn both have plus points

There is certainly no doubt that Osborn is yet to make the same impression at Pride Park as he has done with Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United in the past.

Though taken from an admittedly small sample size at this point in the season, Ozoh has registered just 0.2 key passes per game in the Championship, as opposed to Osborn’s 1.6.

That stat translated to a creative spark on the pitch on Tuesday night, with Osborn creating three chances, the most of anyone in the match.

However, if Osborn is being left on the pitch for that creativity, then the headline stats cannot be ignored.

In the midfield three of himself, Goudmijn and Adams, he is the only one of the trio yet to register any goal involvements.

In fact, of Tuesday night’s starting XI, Osborn, centre-back Eiran Cashin and goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom are the only three players yet to have an impact on goals.

Osborn and Ozoh in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Stat Osborn Ozoh Starts (Sub) 6 (2) 5 Goals 0 1 Assists 0 0 Tackles per 90 2 3.8 Interceptions per 90 0.5 1.4 Key passes per 90 1.6 0.2 Dribbles per 90 0.1 1.2 Pass success rate 75.1% 95.1%

Osborn’s defensive stats this season are good, but nowhere near Ozoh’s, so if Osborn isn’t on the pitch to impact the scoresheet, as Shaun suggests, you might as well get some defensive steel in there, as goals seem to be arriving from everywhere else on the pitch.

Ozoh managed 3.8 tackles per game and 1.4 interceptions in his Championship outings prior to his injury, with Osborn clocking 2 and 0.5 respectively — a clear demonstration of the differing package the pair offer.

There is, however, the small issue of Ozoh needing to return from injury first.

The Crystal Palace loanee has been training following his hamstring issue, with some tipping that the game against Hull City this weekend could be a realistic return date.

If Ozoh is indeed ready to return this weekend, then Osborn may have his work cut out trying to prove to manager Paul Warne that he deserves to keep his place.