Derby County's transfer deadline day was quiet, and extremely disappointing for supporters.

The addition of Harrison Armstrong, on loan from Everton, was the only incoming at Pride Park, while those on the fringes of the squad held onto their place at the club.

In total, the Rams made four signings in the January transfer window, with Lars-Jorgen Salvesen, Matt Clarke and Sondre Langas all joining up with Paul Warne's side before Armstrong. However, many will feel as though the team is still lacking in a number of departments.

The sale of Eiran Cashin, while seemingly inevitable, hit hard. Brighton & Hove Albion spent a reported £9m on the centre-back, and while some of that has already been reinvested, there is plenty left over.

Derby came under heavy fire from their loyal fanbase on Monday evening once the deadline had passed, and with relegation a strong possibility, more needed to be done. Warne's team have dropped down the division in the last few weeks, and comments made by owner David Clowes in December may now come with a touch of regret.

The Rams spent Christmas in 16th place in the Championship, six points clear of the relegation zone. A victory over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day took them further away from danger, but that is still their most recent win.

A run of seven successive defeats since then has seen them fall into the relegation zone, with safety two points in front of them.

Derby have been on a drastic downturn, and with no signs of their current situation ending, there is a feeling of helplessness radiating around Pride Park.

Clowes had sent out a Christmas message to supporters ahead of this run, stating how proud he was of the club for coming so far in such a short period of time since he took over. However, comments about Portsmouth and Oxford United have come back to haunt him.

He wrote in the statement: "Compare our current position to those clubs who joined us out of League One and I think their fans would swap without a moment’s hesitation.

"Of course, that’s not the limitation of our ambition but consolidation was always the key with an ability to provide foundations for a stronger future where we can be considered true challengers in this division."

League One promotion sides stats since 24/12/2024 Club GP W D L GD Pts Derby County 8 1 0 7 -8 3 Oxford United 9 5 4 0 +6 19 Portsmouth 10 3 1 6 -6 10

Both clubs are now above the Rams in the league table, with the latter 10 points clear, and that gap will only extend if the current situation does not change.

Derby need to reconnect with supporters

A run of four wins in 26 is relegation form, and a return to League One will undo all the hard work that the club has put in since Clowes completed his takeover in July 2022.

Derby feel like a stale club right now, with supporters struggling to have their spirits raised by the football that is being played, or the results that are coming with it.

The siege mentality that has embodied the Rams over the last three-and-a-half years has dissipated, and they need to find a way to reconnect with fans in one way or another.

Warne is under heaps of pressure, and the Pride Park crowd did not hide their feelings at the weekend against Sheffield United. Something has to change quickly otherwise relegation will become a harsh reality, while their fellow promotion winners retain their Championship status.

There is more than enough time left in the season for Derby to turn their fortunes around, but the comments made by Clowes just six weeks ago now look out-of-place and ill-timed.