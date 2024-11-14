Derby County's defence has been a key part of their success over the last year-and-a-half, with the Rams boasting the best defensive record in League One in 2023/24.

While they have not quite matched the lofty standards that they set for themselves last season in the Championship this time round, there is no denying that Paul Warne's side boasts one of the most consistent and solid centre-back pairings in the EFL.

Curtis Nelson and Eiran Cashin have been excellent together since the former made the switch to Pride Park in the summer of 2023 on a free, and with the former an ever-present in the league since that move happened.

The 31-year-old has been extremely impressive in black-and-white and is a true leader at the back, and a fresh update surrounding his contract status will only ease any fears that both Derby supporters and staff might have had ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Nelson signing a new contract is fantastic news for Derby

The centre-back's previous deal with the Rams was due to expire at the end of the season, but it was announced on Thursday afternoon that he had signed a new contract until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

It's an update that can only be seen as a positive for the Championship club, who have made a decent start to life back in the second tier after a two-year hiatus.

Nelson was named as Derby's Player of the Season for his exploits in the team's promotion year, playing every single minute as he helped the East Midlands side to a 2nd place finish behind Portsmouth.

His form from the last campaign has carried on into the new one, and once again he has been extremely impressive with a Ram on his shirt.

His performance levels have not dropped despite moving to a higher division, and putting pen to paper on a new contract has ensured that he will not be targeted by rivals in January. It also means that Derby will not be competing throughout the next few months to ensure that they can get a deal over the line like they failed to do with the likes of Joe Wildsmith and Louie Sibley in 2023/24.

Nelson is crucial to the success of the Rams, and without him in the side they would be a lot further down the league table, and they would be more involved in the relegation scrap.

Curtis Nelson Derby County Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 15 (15) Minutes Played 1350 Goals 2 xG 0.58 Pass Accuracy 81.3% Touches (In Opposition Box) 734 (21) Tackles Won 8 Duels Won 52 Aerial Duels Won 31 Interceptions 17 Blocks 4 Recoveries 49 *Stats correct as of 14/11/2024

Nelson signing a new deal ensures stability at the back for Derby

The Ram's centre-back partnership has picked itself over the last 15 months, and with Nelson's new deal, it means that Warne is safe in the knowledge that he will be able to keep picking both Cashin and the 31-year-old for the next two years.

The younger of the pair signed a new contract of his own back in February, with the academy graduate tying himself to Derby until 2027, after he was the subject of much interest from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023.

This consistency will only help the Rams, as they look to maintain their Championship status at the end of the season. Cashin and Nelson now know each other extremely well, and this shows in the way they play together.

They have formed a formidable wall in front of Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, and it is not too often that an opposition attacker finds their way past the pair.

The former Cardiff City man seems extremely settled at Derby, and he has now shown his commitment to the project at Pride Park. Warne will be delighted that a player that he can trust will be at the club in the coming years, and he will hope that Nelson continues to go from strength to strength.