After a disappointing conclusion to the campaign saw their sustained play-off pursuit crumble right at the end, Derby County should be eyeing up the services of a former Moor Farm product ahead of next term.

Paul Warne's side had appeared likely to make the top-six all season long, only to drop out on the final day after losing 1-0 away at third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, although a turbulent run yielding just three wins from nine matches had hardly helped matters, either.

But, upon observing the prospective teams that will make up the division for the 2023/2024 season, Derby really should be among the chief favourites for promotion - and they should be looking to make signings that accurately reflect that ambition.

Why would Malcolm Ebiowei be a positive signing for the Rams?

When Derby were relegated from the Championship in 2022 amid demoralising financial and ownership difficulties, Ebiowei emerged as one of few precious rays of light at Pride Park, providing an aura of excitement in the stands with his trickery, fleetness of foot and willingness to try and make things happen in possession.

Introduced in thesecond half of that season, the former Arsenal, West Ham and Rangers academy prospect scored once and set up two more in 16 appearances, while completing a mightily impressive 48 dribbles which certified his reputation as one of the most skilful footballers in the division.

So, there was no surprise when he departed for Crystal Palace in the summer, a team that are constructed upon the foundations of similar profiles such as Ebere Eze, Michael Olise and flagship forward Wilfried Zaha.

However, there is an element of surprise towards how exactly the move has panned out.

While no one would have expected him to become an instant first-team regular given the level and the array of attacking expertise already at Selhurst Park, there is a feeling that he deserved more than just 31 minutes of Premier League football prior to being shipped out on loan to Hull in January.

Under the tuition of former Derby assistant Liam Rosenior, there was a sense of optimism upon Humberside that Ebiowei would have a significant part to play until the end of the campaign, but, following only five starts and not a single goal contribution to show, Hull supporters certainly did not see the best of Ebiowei.

In contrast, Derby supporters most definitely have, and the 19-year-old would surely be welcomed back with open arms if he was to stake a return to the club ahead of next season.

With age on his side and, at his best, a box of tricks that would make a magician pale in comparison, it is hard to imagine that Crystal Palace would want to sell the winger, although it is highly likely that they will sanction another loan exit, either to the Championship again or the third tier.

Regarding Derby, there is an argument to be had that their squad depth proved detrimental towards the back end of the season, and when the performances from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tom Barkhuizen and Lewis Dobbin dried up, Warne was forced to continue fielding out-of-form players due to the shortage of alternative options at his disposal.

As such, they will no doubt be in the market for at least another wide player to allow Mendez-Laing, who is one of their most potent attackers overall, to rest and not be relied upon for each and every game.

Ebiowei would make a lot of sense, and with the potentially-crucial psychological factor of returning to familiar surroundings also worth noting, there is every chance that he could replicate his old form and enforce a significant role in Derby's promotion push.