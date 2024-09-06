Derby County have enjoyed a rich history of fine left-backs over the years, and a signing from last summer could perhaps be another to add to that list.

The Rams' start to the season has been relatively impressive considering they were only promoted back to the Championship in April.

They have won both of their games at home in the league, keeping clean sheets in both of their victories over Middlesbrough and Bristol City - a trend that was a key reason behind their success in 2023/24.

Several players have provided Derby's supporters with excellent performances already, particularly at Pride Park, however, the form of Callum Elder may have come as a surprise to many.

Callum Elder was extremely inconsistent in 2023/24 for Derby County

After joining the Rams as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Hull City, Elder struggled to settle in, and saw his place in the team taken up by Louie Sibley for much of the campaign.

With manager Paul Warne switching between a back four and a back five throughout the season, it was difficult for the Australian to maintain any consistency, and he had to settle for cameo appearances and rare starts.

Injuries also scuppered any chance he had of keeping his place in the team, and he made just three consecutive starts in League One twice.

Competition for the left-back/left wing-back position at Derby has been high for a number of years, and the position has usually been dominated by Craig Forsyth, but his versatility allowed him to enter the fray at centre-back when needed.

Elder is an out-and-out full-back, and this meant that he was unable to find a way into the team unless he could displace Sibley, who had a fantastic season in an unnatural position.

The 29-year-old had his chances, but careless mistakes, including one against Burton Albion from which the Brewers scored, ultimately confirmed to Warne who his best choice was.

Callum Elder's Derby County 2023/24 Stats (As Per FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 22 (8) Goals (Assists) 0 (1) Pass Accuracy 69.4% Dribble Success 50% Tackles Won 75% Duels Won 51.8% Aerial Duels Won 43.1%

Callum Elder has been a breath of fresh air this season for Derby County

After Sibley's contract was not renewed, the Australian has had to prove to his manager that he is the man to make the left-back position his own.

Elder was given the opportunity to impress in pre-season, and that he did, earning his place in the starting XI for the opening match of the 2024/25 campaign against Blackburn Rovers.

Derby were beaten by Rovers 4-2 in that game, but it has been his form at home that has really caught the eye of supporters.

The former Hull man has been near-perfect at Pride Park in the first two league games there this season, and has been imperative to the team.

Few would have expected Elder to have performed the way he has so far, but he has shown in the past that he is an extremely competent left-back in the second tier.

So far, he has shown the same form that earned him a place in the 2020/21 League One Team of the Season, and he is currently one of the first names on the teamsheet each week.

If Elder can continue on this same trajectory, then the Rams' left-back position may be filled for the next couple of years, and he could save the club millions by stopping them from bringing in a new one.