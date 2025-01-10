Derby County's interest in Louie Barry has been the story of the Rams' January transfer window so far, but there remains plenty of competition for the 21-year-old.

The Aston Villa youngster spent the last 18 months of his career with Stockport County in both League One and League Two but following his performances for the Hatters this season, he has been recalled by the Premier League side.

Clubs across the Championship have identified the forward as a player who could make great strides in the division in the final half of the 2024/25 campaign, and the East Midlands outfit are one of those.

However, Derby's manager, Paul Warne, will be aware that his team are not guaranteed a deal for Barry, and if they do miss out, then fellow Derbyshire side Chesterfield may hold the perfect alternative.

James Berry could be an excellent signing for Derby County

James Berry has been in superb form for the Spireites so far this season, with the 24-year-old scoring seven times and picking up three assists from the left wing.

While his position differs slightly compared to Barry's, the Rams are in need of more youth on the flanks, and the former Hull City and Wigan Athletic man could help them achieve that.

He signed a three-year deal with Chesterfield when he made the switch to the SMH Group Stadium in the summer of 2023, and therefore a fee would have to be paid, but if Derby can free up some space in the squad by selling some of their fringe players, then a deal could be done.

Berry's exploits have turned heads elsewhere with Crystal Palace and, most recently, Blackpool linked with the Chesterfield star.

Kayden Jackson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are both over 30 now, and Warne will be looking for long-term replacements soon, and while a loanee could help them until the end of the campaign. when the summer comes around, he is back to square one.

Therefore, it is vital that Derby can bring in a couple of permanent signings this month to help them in their quest to climb back up the Championship season by season.

Derby already have former League Two stars in their team

While it is a risk signing players from a lower division, the Rams have already had success in bringing in stars that have played in League Two recently.

Both Ebou Adams and Kane Wilson played key roles in Forest Green Rovers' title win in the 2021/22 campaign, and although they moved to Cardiff City and Bristol City respectively, they have played their best football at Derby.

The pair proved to be cheap acquisitions for Warne, and they have already had great success in black-and-white, featuring nearly every week as the East Midlands club won promotion back to the Championship from League One last season.

Berry, at 24, has time to grow into a player more than capable of performing consistently in the second tier, and there is a reason why he was on the radar of Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Watford in September.

James Berry's Chesterfield 2024/25 stats (as per FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 21 (11) Minutes played 1039 Goals (assists) 7 (3) xG 1.8 Shots (on target) 33 (17) Dribbles completed 20 Pass accuracy 75.3% Touches (in opposition box) 613 (51) Recoveries 19 *Stats correct as of 09/01/2025

The Rams need to start planning for the future, and targets from lower divisions could be a cheaper way to help them progress.