Derby County's frontline boasts plenty of experience and has faced some unfortunate injury issues this season so it would be no surprise to see them look to freshen up their attacking options this summer with a sprinkling of youth from Crystal Palace.

With the East Midlands side adding Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn to an attacking unit already consisting of James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing last summer, many would have tipped the Rams to rise quickly to the top of the League One table and stay there, with their attacking options taking all the goalscoring plaudits.

However, that has not been the case thanks to injury lay-offs to those summer arrivals, plus what was thought to be a serious injury to first-choice striker James Collins curtailing some good mid-season form. Therefore, if Paul Warne wants to keep consistency within the team next season, and with the Rams look set for a return to the Championship, he should set his sights on Palace youngster Zach Marsh.

Marsh is a major prospect for Crystal Palace

Marsh has been listed by The Evening Standard as part of their Top 50 London Youngsters, and it is clear to see why.

The 18-year-old has been in superb form, netting 18 goals in 18 games for the Eagles' age-group sides this term. He has hit four hat-tricks – against Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Fulham, and West Ham in the U18 Premier League – and has added to his goal tally with four assists.

His strike rate, particularly in the league where he has 18 goals in 12 games, reads amazingly well for such a young player too, with a goal coming from him every 66 minutes he plays.

The teenager has proven himself as a creator as well – providing 12 assists alongside his 11 goals last term as he won the Palace U18s player of the season award.

Marsh's versatility across the front line should make him an even more exciting transfer for Derby should they choose to go forward and explore a potential loan deal with the Eagles. Having gained experience on the right and left-wing since signing for Palace's academy in 2022, he would certainly help bolster Derby's options on the wings if they hit injury problems again next season.

Derby and Palace have transfer history

In recent times, the two sides have done business in transfer windows, with all deals taking players from the Rams over to SE19.

Recent transfers between Derby and Palace Player Name Derby Apps Crystal Palace Apps Will Hughes 165 66 Luke Plange 8 0 Malcolm Ebiowei 16 3

While two out of the three most recent and well-known transfers between the two clubs haven't quite hit their heights yet, there is plenty of reason to believe that the next potential transfer between the two clubs will be a roaring success.

Both Plange and Ebiowei were taken from Derby at a young age after showing so much promise in their troubled debut campaigns in men's football. So Palace could turn to a familiar club for youngsters within their academy to help nurture their next up-and-coming talent. Plus, with the club under new ownership, Marsh's time at the club may prove to be less troubled than that of his fellow academy teammates.

Paul Warne will want to shuffle his striking options

The Easter Weekend fixtures against table-toppers Portsmouth and Blackpool will definitely have left manager Warne with much to ponder over as his side look set to be on course now for promotion. The quality of opposition will be tough next season as the Championship will be set to boast a division packed full of former Premier League sides and if the Rams' manager decides to stick with the options he currently has upfront, it could be a long and hard season for Derby.

As mentioned at the start, summer signing Washington hasn't hit the form many would've hoped from the former Rotherham man, and after a dismal nine-touch display against Blackpool before being subbed with 20 minutes to go, the writing is certainly on the wall for him.

Add to that the contract expiries of their three senior strikers, Collins (33), Waghorn (34) and January addition Dwight Gayle (34), and Warne isn't left with a lot to choose from when selecting a man to lead the line in 2024/25.

Therefore, a rejuvenated front line next season potentially featuring Marsh, as well as Derby's own Dajuane Brown, who has been in excellent form for National League Gateshead AFC, could boost the Rams' hopes of re-establishing themselves as a Championship side, and help bring out a youthful exuberance in Warne's traditional tactical philosophy.

That's not to say that the Rams should move away from their seasoned forwards but rather that adding some youth and energy makes sense while Marsh looks an exciting prospect.