Derby County could kick off new era in style with this transfer as takeover talks continue: Opinion

As the talks continue to rumble on at Pride Park over a potential takeover, Derby County boss Wayne Rooney continues to assess his very limited options in the January transfer market.

The Football League continues to rule the roost when it comes to the nature of the deals that the Rams can do this month and as a result they will have to scour the various markets in order to find the ideal additions that could make a difference moving forwards.

One name that has popped up on the radar of the Sky Bet Championship side is Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, with the Daily Mail reporting that the young winger is a loan target for the Rams.

The 19-year-old has featured nine times for the Red Devils since completing his high profile move to Old Trafford from Italian Serie A side Atalanta in January last year for a fee believed to be in the region of £25 million.

In theory Diallo would be exactly what the Rams need at this moment in time, with the Ivorian offering a more natural source of width on the right hand side, particularly as it is a position that would allow him to cut inside onto his stronger left foot.

Once again it also underlines the good relationship that exists between Rooney and his former club, with Derby having previously taken Teden Mengi on loan in the past.

Diallo is a player who won’t be short of interest this month, with Feyenoord and Crystal Palace being touted as other potential suitors, which therefore means a takeover would need to be completed as soon as possible if the Rams are to beat off the competition and secure the winger’s signature.

They can of course offer a bigger guarantee over the amount of game time that the teenager would get, which is something that the aforementioned clubs may not be able to offer, thus giving Rooney’s men a slight advantage.

Rooney has also shown a favouritism towards young players since taking over at Pride Park, which could convince United that he is the manager to help Diallo take his career to the next level after largely playing for the under-23s at Old Trafford so far.

Of course all of this will depend on a takeover being completed, which means at the time of writing Derby are still very much being left in limbo.

Diallo would certainly boost their current squad and it would be a brilliant way to kick off a new era in style if all the pieces of the puzzle fall into place over the next few weeks.