Derby County have a conundrum to solve in the next few weeks - they need to add to their strike-force before the 2023-24 season begins.

The Rams missed out on the League One play-off spots in 2022-23 on the final day of the campaign after losing against Sheffield Wednesday, with Peterborough United overtaking them late in the day to make sure they were consigned to a second season in the third tier.

They probably then didn't expect to lose their talisman David McGoldrick though, who after one year at Pride Park decided to head back to his boyhood club Notts County in the league below after netting 25 times in his only season for them.

McGoldrick departing is a big blow but Conor Washington has arrived to fill the experienced void - the 31-year-old has 37 caps for Northern Ireland to his name and has scored 63 goals in his career at League One and Championship level, so he will battle with James Collins for a start under Paul Warne.

The young loanee void needs to be filled too though - Lewis Dobbin signed from Everton last summer but he featured mostly on the wing and was more often coming off the bench rather than starting, scoring just three goals in league action.

With Warne favouring a 3-5-2 formation when he was Rotherham manager though, he could revert to that and that would definitely mean a striker needs to be signed, and one player who could fit the bill entirely is Dom Ballard of Southampton.

Who is Dom Ballard?

Southampton have one of the better academies in England and they got to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals last season - Ballard played a big part in that.

He netted seven times until West Ham dumped the Saints out in the last four, and his form for the under-21's was even more impressive as in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy, Ballard scored 14 times in 19 appearances.

Ballard's progression was noticed early in the season as Ralph Hasenhuttl handed him a senior debut in August 2022 in the EFL Cup against Cambridge United, and he made a fantastic start as he scored after coming off the bench.

Three further outings came later on in the season under interim boss Ruben Selles, once in the FA Cup and twice in the Premier League, giving the teenager a taster of what could be to come.

There wasn't a guarantee that Ballard would be at Southampton for this season at that point, with clubs in Germany and Premier League outfits all having an interest, but he has since extended his deal until 2026.

A Saints player since 2013, Ballard also has three goals in three appearances for England's under-18's and is one of the brightest young striker prospects in the country.

Will Dom Ballard be available to leave Southampton?

Southampton are undergoing a bit of a reshaping under new head coach Russell Martin and several of their top stars are expected to depart before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

In terms of their striker options, on the books currently are Paul Onuachu, Che Adams, Sekou Mara and Adam Armstrong, with the first two attracting strong interest from elsewhere.

Martin doesn't often play with two out-and-out strikers together, so if Armstrong and Mara stay and another signing comes in then it could leave Ballard with a lack of game-time - having showed he can be prolific at under-21's level despite not long turning 18 it's now time for him to experience men's football.

With the players they already have at their disposal in other areas, Derby should be strong contenders for automatic promotion in League One and their attackers will get service from the likes of Kane Wilson and Conor Hourihane, but they just need one or two more pacey, agile attackers to add to their arsenal.

Whether Derby go for Ballard remains to be seen, but he is one striker that should well and truly be on