Derby County could be forced into transfer decision over player this summer amid West Ham interest

Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley might have to be sold by the Rams this summer as the club aim to address some of the financial difficulties they are experiencing at the moment, according to The Sun.

Sibley did not enjoy the best of seasons on a personal level with Derby in the Championship, with Wayne Rooney even publicly asking for more from the attacking midfielder at times throughout the campaign.

However, the 19-year-old did still manage to fire in one goal in his 30 league appearances, after registering five goals in 11 games last term.

Football League World have previously revealed that West Ham are monitoring Sibley’s situation this summer ahead of making a potential move for the 19-year-old.

While it was also believed that Derby could potentially be open to allowing him to leave the club during the transfer window if they needed to raise some funds over the summer.

According to the latest report from The Sun, the Rams are now in a situation financially where they have to consider cashing in on Sibley and potentially players like Jason Knight this summer.

That comes with them now in talks with American financiers as they aim to sort out their ownership situation ahead of the start of next term.

The Verdict

This is something that is not too surprising considering that Derby have still not been taken over and are facing the possibility of a points deduction heading into next term. Sibley is one of the most sellable assets that the Rams have within their squad at the moment and it could be the right time to bring in some funds for him.

West Ham might well be boosted by this news and they could potentially look to get a deal over the line and take advantage of the Rams’ situation. The 19-year-old has a lot of talent but he needs to show that on a more consistent basis, a move to a more stable environment might actually help his performance improve on the field.

The Rams need to get their ownership situation solved as soon as possible and they are going to face losing more players like Sibley and Knight from their squad if they do not get their finances in better order. That is a real shame because the club’s academy has been generating some excellent players in recent times, only to see them all have to be moved on elsewhere.