Corey Blackett-Taylor has been identified as a Derby County player that could seek an exit from Pride Park in the January window due to his lack of game-time so far this season, despite the club's lack of firepower in the final third.

Winger Blackett-Taylor's time at the Rams so far has not been particularly successful on a personal level, despite playing his part in promotion from League One last season, as he has struggled for minutes to impact the Rams' fortunes in front of goal under Paul Warne.

The 27-year-old was a standout for Charlton Athletic in the first half of last season, as he registered eight goals and six assists in 25 League One appearances to earn a £300,000 January loan-to-buy move to the promotion-chasing Rams, but he has been unable to transfer that form over to Pride Park as yet.

The likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Kayden Jackson have each largely been preferred to him in the starting eleven so far this season on either wing, and so he could conceivably look to leave the East Midlands when possible in order to play as consistently as he will want to at this stage in his career.

Corey Blackett-Taylor concern raised by Derby County fan pundit

Blackett-Taylor was impressive for Charlton in League One last season, yet only started five times for Derby after his January move, as they finished second in the third-tier, and that has been a similar story so far this term, with just eight appearances and three starts to his name after an injury ruled him out of the first five league games of the season.

The 27-year-old featured for the first time this season in late September, then bagged his first goal for the Rams a week later with a nicely-taken finish to reduce the deficit late on against Norwich City.

He remained on the bench for the next two outings, then was handed consecutive starts against QPR and Oxford United in October, but has since played just twice in Derby's last eight games, with a start against Swansea City likely only due to Jerry Yates' unavailability against his parent club.

As a result of his lack of game-time, our Rams fan pundit Shaun Woodward believes that the ex-Charlton forward could look to leave the club in the new year if he is not given more chances on the pitch, after we asked him to name a player at the club right now who may be desperate for a move away in January, be it on loan or to be sold.

“For me, Corey Blackett-Taylor should be banging on Paul Warne’s door," Shaun told FLW.

“The man needs to know why he’s not starting games, or at least coming on in games, to try and make an impact.

“We’re crying out for some creativity, for a player that can beat a man or do something unexpected.

“For whatever reason, Paul Warne doesn’t trust him. He’s bringing on other players in front of him, or starting other players.

“When you consider the form of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Kayden Jackson both being so poor, and he’s still not getting a look in, I’d be really, really upset if I was him.

“If I was him, and I didn't hear what I wanted to hear from Paul Warne, then I would be looking to get some game-time elsewhere.”

Blackett-Taylor should be given sufficient chances to prove his worth to Derby

The Rams had a decent start to the new season on their return to the Championship, but have dropped off in recent weeks, so boss Warne will be eyeing the new year as a key month to make numerous new signings to ensure that his side are not dragged into a relegation battle as the campaign wears on.

Derby have mainly turned to on-loan striker Yates to score their goals so far this term, with the likes of Mendez-Laing, Kayden Jackson and Marcus Harness preferred in wide areas in recent months, ahead of Blackett-Taylor.

With that said, the 27-year-old's solitary strike in approximately 260 minutes of football in the Championship this season is only bettered, in terms of average goal contributions by Rams' wingers, by Mendez-Laing, who registers a goal or assist every 257 minutes.

Jackson, who made the move from Ipswich Town in the summer, has played both as a centre-forward and out wide this term, yet only contributes something towards a goal once every 306 minutes, while Harness' average rate is around one goal or assist in every 337 minutes of game-time.

It is pretty clear, based off those numbers, that Blackett-Taylor is deserving of more chances than his teammates that are consistently picked ahead of him by Warne, especially given that just one of the Rams' last six open-play goals have been scored by someone other than striker Yates, when central midfielder Ebou Adams opened the scoring against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

If he is not given the minutes that he may feel he deserves in the coming weeks, especially amid a busy December and January schedule with seven games in the next 26 days, then it is definitely possible that he forces a move out to a club that gives him a guarantee of more game-time, either toward the lower end of the Championship, or the top end of League One.