Highlights Derby County's contract offers to Max Bird and Eiran Cashin could determine whether they stay or leave the club in 2024.

If Bird and Cashin sign new contracts, it would make it difficult for Birmingham and Hull City, who have shown interest in the players.

If Bird or Cashin choose not to extend their contracts, it would make it easier for Birmingham and Hull City to pursue them, with Brighton & Hove Albion also monitoring Cashin.

Derby County are set to make two pivotal decisions that could affect Birmingham and Hull City.

Pre-season hopes were high for all three of these teams but Derby and Birmingham's respective 2023/24 campaigns have not quite gone to plan. Derby looked to be one of the best teams in League One and were tipped by many for promotion. Birmingham had the exciting prospect of new American investment.

Hull were looking forward to another season under exciting young manager Liam Rosenior. They made some very smart moves in the summer transfer window, and looked to be primed for a fun season; so far, it's been exactly that. They sit just outside the play-offs, due to goal difference, and summer investments like Scott Twine and Jaden Philogene-Bidace have been successes.

The same can't be said for the other two clubs. Birmingham are now 18th in the league after starting the season in fine fashion. Derby also sit just outside the playoffs, but that's not much of a reflection on how they've played. If these upcoming contract situations don't go their way, it'll hurt them, and it could benefit the Blues and the Tigers.

Max Bird and Eiran Cashin contract situations

Two of Derby's standout players are out of contract at the end of the season. But, encouragingly for Rams fans, Bird and Cashin are set to be offered new deals before the turn of the year, as per the BBC.

When asked about the prospect of the pair leaving, manager Paul Warne said, to BBC Radio Derby: "No one wants to lose their best, most consistent players.

"I don't want to lose them, but it would be naive of me to say that there isn't always a potential of losing them."

Reports from Hull Live have said that Bird could end up reuniting with his old manager (Rosenior) in January. His Irish teammate, on the other hand, has reportedly attracted the attention of Wayne Rooney's Blues.

Derby offering Bird and Cashin new contracts should calm Hull and Birmingham fans

With new deals set to be offered to both men, the likelihood is that the two players will make it clear whether they will be staying with or leaving the Rams in 2024. The prospect of two wanted players signing new contracts is obviously not a good thing for those who want them but, if it comes to that, then at least the interested teams can move on to other options quickly.

If either Cashin or Bird decide not to extend, then Derby will be forced to consider offers, making a deal much easier for either of the two Championship clubs. In this scenario, Birmingham would still have the harder of the two tasks as they aren't the only ones in pursuit of the Irishman's signature. Cashin is also being monitored by Brighton & Hove Albion, according to reports from TeamTalk.

As a 22-year-old, it might be quite hard for the central defender to turn away one of the best recruiters and developers of talent in the world, currently, in favour of Rooney's struggling Blues but, even still, they, along with Hull, will have clarity on the situations of their Derby targets come January either way because of these contract offers.