Derby County have retained their interest in Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith, according to the Sunday Mirror Sports News Editor Darren Witcoop.

It was reported during the summer transfer window that the Rams were keen on the forward, and now it seems they have retained that interest, as Smith continues to gain interest this month.

Paul Warne will be looking at ways he can improve his Derby team this month, as they bid to go further than last season and at the very least reach the play-offs.

The Rams had a very inconsistent start to this League One season, but they soon managed to turn their form around and have headed into the new year sitting in fourth place, just two points off the automatic spots and six clear of seventh-place Stevenage.

League One table (As it stands January 8th) Teams PL PTS GD 1 Portsmouth 26 53 20 2 Bolton Wanderers 24 51 21 3 Peterborough United 25 49 23 4 Derby County 25 49 23 5 Oxford United 25 46 13 6 Barnsley 24 43 18 7 Stevenage 25 43 12 8 Blackpool 26 39 10

This month presents an opportunity for Warne to further strengthen his side, and it seems he is keen on adding a former player of his to his squad.

Derby County retain interest in Michael Smith

It has been reported by Darren Witcoop, that Michael Smith is attracting interest, with his future at the club still undecided this month.

Witcoop adds that it is likely that Sheffield Wednesday will want to add reinforcements to their squad before deciding to let Smith leave.

He was then asked by a supporter if Derby County are one of the sides interested in Smith, and he replied on X formerly known as Twitter, that the Rams were interested in the summer and have retained that interest this month.

The 32-year-old is still under contract at Hillsborough until the summer of 2025, so if he does leave the Championship side this month, it will likely cost the buyer a decent transfer fee. But Warne may be pushing Derby to secure this deal, as he’s worked with the forward before, and he was crucial in Rotherham United’s rise to the Championship.

However, unless Wednesday are able to bring in their own new signings, it may mean that Smith has to stick around Hillsborough for a little while longer.

Michael Smith’s stats for the 2023/24 season

Smith has been at Sheffield Wednesday since the summer of 2022, when he joined the club on a free transfer from Rotherham.

Last season, the forward was very important to the club's return to the second tier, as he netted 16 goals in 39 League appearances.

Unfortunately for the player, he hasn’t had the same luck in this campaign, with Smith only starting in seven of the 14 Championship games he’s played in.

That has meant Smith hasn’t been as prolific in front of goal, with him just having three goals to his name in all competitions this season.

Derby County need to improve their attack this month

League One is a very competitive league, so there is no defined right for Derby to be promoted this season.

Therefore, they need to make sure they have the right players and squad at their disposal, which gives them the best chance of success. The Rams do have a lot of talented players in their squad for this level, but it could be said they are lacking a bit at the top end of the pitch.

While it is still uncertain what will happen with Tyreece John-Jules and his loan, if Derby can get a deal over the line for Smith, then it could improve their chances of promotion significantly.