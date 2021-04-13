Derby County considering transfer swoop for EFL talent

Derby County are considering making an approach for Cheltenham Town’s Felix Miles.

The attacking midfielder is highly rated by the League Two club, and he has been in and around the first-team this season, although he is yet to make an appearance in the league, but he did feature in the EFL Trophy.

Nevertheless, his ability has seen him attract attention from elsewhere, with Gloucestershire Live confirming that the 17-year-old has been tracked by the Rams.

They state that an approach could be made shortly, with Derby’s U23 side set to come up against Cheltenham’s development side this week, with Miles set to play.

That will give the coaches at the Championship club a chance to assess the teenager at close quarters, and it could have a bearing on whether they pursue a deal for the player.

It would be a blow for Michael Duff to lose the talented youngster, particularly as Miles has been at the club since he was a kid. He was one of several Cheltenham players who had a trial with Benfica back in 2017.

The verdict

Clearly, Miles would be someone viewed as a long-term project by Derby, and it’s good to see that the club are doing all they can to find talented individuals from lower league clubs.

The game this week will be a chance for Miles to show the Derby coaches exactly what he can do, and he will surely be hoping that this move can happen.

Ultimately, it’s one to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks ahead of what could be a very busy summer at Pride Park.

