Derby County are looking into a potential reunion with former midfielder Jeff Hendrick, as manager John Eustace weighs up his midfield options for the remainder of the campaign.

The Rams were rocked in their recent defeat to Millwall when Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh had to be stretchered off with a thigh injury - one that has since been revealed as season-ending.

Having already delved into the free agents market to land ex-Rangers forward Kemar Roofe until the end of 2024-25, it appears that Derby could do the same once more to find some cover for the now absent Ozoh, and that includes looking at a familiar face.

Derby County looking into potential Jeff Hendrick signing

Losing Ozoh, who has had an injury-hit campaign, was always going to be tough, and Derby perhaps do not have enough to see them through in midfield until the end of the season, especially with Ben Osborn at times playing at left-back under Eustace.

One player who Eustace therefore could use one of his remaining squad spots on is Hendrick, who the Daily Telegraph have reported has been training with the Rams in recent weeks.

And DerbyshireLive have added that the former Republic of Ireland international is being considered as a potential addition for the remainder of the season, providing that Eustace is impressed with the 33-year-old sufficiently on the training pitch.

Hendrick has been without a club since his Newcastle United contract expired in the summer of 2024, having been on the books of the Magpies for four years.

The 79-cap Ireland international played just 27 times for the Tyneside outfit and was loaned out three times to Championship clubs over the years, with QPR, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday all taking the industrious midfielder in.

Now seeking new employment though like he has been for most of the season, Hendrick could theoretically return to Pride Park with a point to prove.

Derby County may have just enough to get by without needing to sign Jeff Hendrick

Hendrick returning to Derby for the final two months of the season is an interesting thought, but even with Ozoh out, Eustace may have enough bodies to cope.

Everton loanee Harrison Armstrong came in alongside Ebou Adams at the base of midfield against Middlesbrough and performed to a decent standard, and you'd think he'll only get better with experience.

Ben Osborn and Liam Thompson were also on the bench on Teesside last weekend, so the depth issue is not as dramatic as perhaps first feared.

Related Big update emerges around David Clowes' search for Derby County investment The Rams are drawing closer to finding external investment after it was first revealed in September that Clowes wants to sell 80% of his shares.

It would certainly be a romantic story if Hendrick were to return to Derby County, but you get the sense that he may not be desperately needed.