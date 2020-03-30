Derby County may consider following lead of Leeds United and Birmingham City

Derby County are reportedly considering following the lead of Leeds United and Birmingham City but despite discussions have yet to agree a deal for their players to defer some of their wages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All EFL fixtures have been suspended until at least the 30th of April – though reports have suggested that they will not return by that date.

The delay to the Championship and subsequent lack of revenue has caused financial issues for clubs throughout the English football pyramid.

The EFL has provided a £50 million relief fund, of which £1.38 million is understood to be available to Championship clubs.

However, football finance academics have suggested that fund will not be able to support clubs beyond the next five weeks.

Two of Derby’s Championship rivals, Leeds United and Birmingham City, have already put arrangements in place that will see players defer up to half their wages over the next four months.

According to the Daily Mail, the Rams may consider such a scheme in the future and have had talks with players on the topic.

The report claims that they have yet to agree a deal with players.

It is understood Derby are confident of paying their players this month and remain in a dialogue with the EFL and PFA.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear that the Rams have already discussed potential wage referrals with their players.

Leeds and Birmingham have secured such details and you feel this may be something that all clubs look to do as the delay continues.

Derby appear to be close to securing something of a financial boost as it has been reported that they’re close to agreeing a £30 million loan from American billionaire Michael Dell.