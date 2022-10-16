Derby County consider January move for Middlesbrough defender

Derby County have set their sights on Middlesbrough full-back Darnell Fisher, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 29-year-old, who sees his contract at the Riverside Stadium expire next summer, is thought to be a loan target at Pride Park at this stage.

Fisher has been out injured for months and Middlesbrough could sanction his loan departure in January to help ease his way back into regular game time.

Derby boss Paul Warne has benefitted from Fisher’s attacking service during the defender’s time at Rotherham United, with Fisher enjoying a productive stint at the New York Stadium during the 2016/17 campaign.

When back from injury, it is unlikely that he will be able to see regular game time in the Championship, potentially opening the door for a loan departure.

The verdict

Fisher has proven to be of Championship level quality in the past, which does make this an attractive proposition for Warne and Co. at Derby.

However, the big stumbling block in this particular scenario is exactly when he will return and if he can reach the levels he has displayed in the past, with his last game coming during the back end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Having a full season out of action, and the start of the current one, it is unknown how long it will take for Fisher to readapt to regular game time.

Fisher certainly has the ability to thrive in League One, it is just whether he can rediscover the form he had displayed before his injury.