Derby County confirms significant off-field departure

Derby County have confirmed that Liam Rosenior has left the club following Paul Warne’s appointment.

The 38-year-old had been a coach at Pride Park over the years before stepping up as interim boss this season, with the Rams having enjoyed a decent start to the season.

However, the club made the decision to go with Warne, who was named as the new manager last week.

It had been suggested that Rosenior could stay on as part of the backroom team but Derby announced this afternoon that Rosenior will not be staying on.

“Following discussions on Monday, we can confirm Liam Rosenior has left Derby County Football Club.

“He leaves with the enormous thanks and gratitude of everybody at the club. Liam helped stabilise the club following the takeover in July and played a major part in the squad recruitment process which, upon exiting administration, was a high priority.”

As well as Rosenior, Head Goalkeeping Coach Jason Pearcey is another who has left the club as Warne looks to work with his own people moving forward.

The new boss will take charge for the first time against Cambridge United this weekend.

The verdict

In truth, this is probably the right decision for all parties as having Rosenior stick around could have been difficult for both him and Warne.

The decision not to hand him the job permanently was a harsh one but the call has been made now and Warne is the man Derby believe can take them back to the Championship.

So, to do that he needs full backing and that means working with the staff he wants, whilst all connected to the club will wish Rosenior well for the future after the work he did for the Rams in difficult times.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.