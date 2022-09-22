Derby County confirm significant managerial decision

Derby County have announced Paul Warne as their new manager, after days of speculation over whether they would appoint the former Rotherham boss.

The Rams are currently in League One, having been dumped out of the Championship last season. After off-field and financial issues and with the club placed into administration, they were handed a huge points deduction that ultimately landed them in the relegation zone.

Wayne Rooney took the task on but couldn’t quite keep them up before departing for America. Liam Rosenior has since been at the helm but the Pride Park outfit have now seemingly opted for a change in direction and have moved to appoint Warne as their new manager.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Derby County players born in?

1 of 25 1) Scott Carson England Ireland Wales Scotland

The boss – who has left a role with Rotherham to take this job – has penned a deal until 2026, meaning he should stay with Derby for the next four years. He’s a man who certainly knows how to get a team out of the division too, with three League One promotions with the Millers on his CV to date.

He got them that third promotion last season via the runners-up spot and it isn’t the first time he has managed that feat with the club either. He has even taken them up via the play-offs and therefore is no stranger to League One success.

Warne though has struggled to keep them in the Championship – but after a solid start to the new second tier season with Rotherham, he has decided not to stay and push on with the Millers but leave the club for a drop down in division again.

Warne then is seemingly keen to take on the Derby challenge – and he’ll be hoping to add another promotion to his three others come the end of the current campaign.

The Verdict

Paul Warne is an excellent appointment by Derby – a surprising one at that but probably the best choice they could have made.

If they weren’t going to stick with Liam Rosenior, then there aren’t many who you would fancy to come in and pretty much deliver results and/or a promotion. Paul Warne is one of those names and to poach him from a Championship side is a superb achievement by the Pride Park outfit.

Warne is a manager who has had success at this level and can build a team to achieve long-term goals. He’s arguably one of the most impressive managers in the EFL right now and he could really kick on in this fresh role with Derby.

It’ll be a blow for Rotherham though and a shock to them too. They were starting to look very good in the second tier under his guidance and they’ll now have to scramble to find a replacement who can hopefully keep them in the Championship.