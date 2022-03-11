Derby County confirm senior player departure

Derby County have confirmed the departure of winger Kamil Jozwiak to Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC.

News broke of the Poland internationals imminent exit from Pride Park last week, with Wayne Rooney revealing that the club’s administrators had accepted an offer from a United States-based club for the wide player.

Reporter Alan Nixon revealed at the time that the fee for the 23-year-old is around the £1 million mark, which is a considerable loss on what County paid Lech Poznan for him in 2020 – believed to be in the region of £4 million, per DerbyshireLive.

And per Nixon, Derby will not see any of the transfer fee coming into the club because it is owed as an instalment to Lech Poznan, with the Rams having missed their previous payment date and the transfer money will avoid another debt being added to their wrap sheet.

Jozwiak, who has played 21 times for his country, made 61 league appearances for the Rams but scored just one goal in his time at the club.

The Verdict

Considering the Rams paid the best part of £4 million for Jozwiak, he’s really failed to deliver the goods.

He may end up developing into a really good player and he shows promise for his national team, but at Pride Park it just never happened for him.

Due to the performances he’s put in for the club, Derby were never going to come close to recouping the fee they spent on him last summer.

But even though Wayne Rooney has a bit of a thread-bare squad, he should be able to cope well enough without a player who rarely contributed with goals and assists.