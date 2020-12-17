Derby County confirm player agreement reached ahead of January window

Derby County have confirmed that Jayden Mitchell-Lawson will return to the club officially in the January window after an unsuccessful loan spell with Bristol Rovers.

🔄 @JaydenLawson7 will officially return to Derby County from his season-long loan deal at Bristol Rovers in January. #DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 17, 2020

The 21-year-old winger joined the League One side on a temporary basis in the previous campaign, and he impressed, scoring two goals in ten games.

Therefore, another spell at the Memorial Stadium seemed a good fit, and it was finalised ahead of the current season.

It hasn’t really gone to plan this time around though, with Mitchell-Lawson making just five appearances. The last of those came at the start of November, with the youngster failing to make the squad in recent weeks.

So, Derby announced on their site that they had reached an agreement with Rovers for the wide man to return to Pride Park.

Whilst that can’t officially happen until the New Year, when the transfer window opens, Mitchell-Lawson is already back training with the Rams.

It remains to be seen whether Derby will sort another loan for the player next month.

The verdict

This makes total sense from Derby’s perspective, because there’s no point sending out someone on loan if they aren’t going to get minutes.

Given his talent, there are sure to be other EFL clubs who want to take Mitchell-Lawson until the end of the season, but Derby have an important decision to make.

They need to find the right club for the player, or they could just decide to keep him with the U23s, which may also help his development.

