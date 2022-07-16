Derby County confirm fresh midfielder agreement

Derby County have officially completed the signing of midfielder Korey Smith, the League One have announced.

The Rams have enjoyed a busy summer of incomings as they look to rebuild their squad after coming out of administration, while preparing to push for promotion back to the Championship next season.

Smith meanwhile, had been a free agent this summer, after leaving Swansea City following the expiry of his contract at the Welsh club at the end of this season, after making 77 appearances in a two-year spell with the Swans.

Can you get 30/30 on this Derby County quiz?

1 of 30 What year were Derby founded? 1864 1874 1884 1894

However, it has not taken the 31-year-old long to find himself a new club to continue his career in the Football League.

It has been confirmed that Smith has now made a permanent move to Derby, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract that secures his future at Pride Park until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Having completed that move, Smith becomes Derby’s 11th signing of the summer transfer window, following Joe Wildsmith, Tom Barkhuizen, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, James Chester, Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick, Haydon Roberts, James Collins, Scott Loach and Kwaku Oduroh in joining the Rams.

The Verdict

This does look like being another impressive piece of business for Derby County.

Smith is a player who has competed in the Championship for a significant portion of his career, as is the case with a number of the club’s other summer signings.

As a result, the 31-year-old should certainly have the ability to make a big impact for the Rams in League One next season, as they look to make a swift return to the second-tier.

With that in mind, you could certainly understand it if the excitement is continuing to grow around Derby, in the lead-up to the new campaign.