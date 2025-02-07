This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a tough few months for Derby County in the Championship, and they are currently without a manager after the sacking of Paul Warne.

Derby made a decent start to life back in the second tier after their promotion from League One last season, but their form has declined significantly in recent weeks, and they suffered their seventh straight defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United at Pride Park on Saturday.

That has prompted owner David Clowes to part company with Warne, with the decision coming just a day before the tough trip to Norwich City, and he departs with the club sitting 22nd in the table, two points from safety.

Championship table (as it stands 7th February) Team P GD Pts 17 Swansea City 30 -10 34 18 Stoke City 30 -9 32 19 Cardiff City 30 -18 31 20 Portsmouth 30 -16 30 21 Hull City 30 -9 29 22 Derby County 30 -9 27 23 Luton Town 30 -19 27 24 Plymouth Argyle 30 -34 25

The timing of Warne's sacking has raised eyebrows as he was given strong backing in the January transfer window, with four new signings - Matt Clarke, Sondre Langas, Lars-Jorgen Salvesen and Harrison Armstrong - joining the club.

The new additions may still help to boost Derby's survival bid, but they suffered a huge blow as star defender Eiran Cashin made a £9 million move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion last month, and with the prospect of relegation looming, supporters may be worried about the prospect of further departures in the summer.

Kane Wilson tipped to attract summer transfer interest amid expiring Derby County contract

When asked which player he believes will attract the most transfer interest in the summer, FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward said that he believes defender Kane Wilson will be on the radar of other clubs, while he also admitted that there may be other players who would be keen to leave in the event of relegation.

"It all depends on what league we're in next season," Shaun said.

"If we go down to League One, there would be three or four of our players that would probably need to be playing higher for their own careers, such as Sondre Langas, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and Kenzo Goudmijn.

"They would all need to be playing in the Championship or an equivalent across Europe for their international careers or for their careers in general because they are too good for the third tier of English football.

"However, for me, the main one would be Kane Wilson.

"If he can keep fit, there's a cracking Championship player there.

"He's quick, he's dynamic, he can beat a player and he's a great winger.

"He's had to play at full-back a lot this season, which doesn't suit him, but I think if he can get fit, play in the right position and tidy up on his finishing and his crossing, then you've got a cracking Championship player there.

"If we went down, he's the one player that would get a lot of interest, but the other lads would probably want to leave for their own international careers, and they wouldn't want to be playing third tier football."

Derby County must take urgent Kane Wilson action

Wilson has been one of Derby's best players this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 25 appearances, and Shaun is right that the club could be vulnerable to losing him in the summer, particularly considering his contractual situation.

With Wilson's current deal at Pride Park set to expire in the summer, the Rams should look to tie him down to an extension as soon as possible, both to give themselves a better chance of keeping hold of him and to ensure they receive a transfer fee if he does depart, but any decision will now be made by a new manager after Warne's exit.

Despite having plenty of EFL experience, Wilson is still only 24 years of age, so he has plenty of room for further improvement, and after impressing at Championship level this season, he will surely have no shortage of suitors in the summer.