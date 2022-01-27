Derby County come to final decision over QPR and Bournemouth transfer approaches for 28-year-old

Derby County’s administrators have turned down transfer approaches for club captain Tom Lawrence from Championship rivals Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers, according to Football Insider.

The promotion chasing duo were both keen on adding the 28-year-old – who has scored eight league goals this season – to their ranks ahead of Monday’s deadline.

But Quantuma have rejected the offers and have insisted that Lawrence will not depart Pride Park this month in a big boost to County’s slim survival hopes in their battle against relegation.

Lawrence is one of the top earners at the Rams on around £37,000 per week and with his contract expiring this summer it was believed that he would potentially exit the club this month.

However the administrators have stood firm in their stance to keep Lawrence until the end of the season having been a key influence in wins against the likes of Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

But as of now the bids are not good enough to accept and further approaches are also likely to be rejected as well.

The Verdict

This is huge for Derby’s survival chances providing there are no more deductions after they come out of administration.

Lawrence didn’t have a good season in 2020-21 but he’s upped his levels considerably in recent months and at times has single-handedly dragged his team through matches.

Rejecting bids for a top earner obviously doesn’t look good on paper for a club as financially threatened as Derby, however the administrators may have a plan in place – or a takeover could be nearer than ever.

You’d imagine it’s one of those two cases if they feel comfortable enough to turn down offers for Lawrence, but the transfer window is not over yet and something could still happen.