Derby County owner David Clowes deserves some credit for the Rams' recent run of form that has seen the club marching into the play-off places for the first time this season.

The Rams started poorly in this year's League One, losing their first two home games against Wigan Athletic and Oxford United. While they won three of their first five matches, results remained inconsistent, with hopes of promotion back to the Championship seeming unlikely.

Some Derby fans were calling for manager Paul Warne to be sacked, but Clowes refused all calls for his job, despite the club falling short of challenging for automatic promotion.

Clowes told the Derby manager to "keep rocking on" amid a poor run of results, and seems to have been proved right after a fine run of form has given The Rams the platform to challenge for promotion back to the Championship.

Despite Derby sitting eighth in League One after 11 games this season, the Rams went on a run of only two defeats since the beginning of December that sees them occupy sixth place in the table, and only four points behind Peterborough United in second place.

League One Table (As it stands December 20th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 21 21 48 2 Peterborough United 21 21 41 3 Oxford United 21 13 40 4 Stevenage 22 11 40 5 Bolton Wanderers 20 16 39 6 Derby County 20 18 37 7 Barnsley 20 16 35 8 Blackpool 22 10 33

Warne had done well at Derby

Calls for sacking the manager were premature at any stage this season. The club finished seventh last season after relegation from the Championship, and lost manager Wayne Rooney before the season began to DC United. The squad was also threadbare at that point, with no money available for transfers and instability in the club's finances.

However, Warne was appointed by the club in September 2022 and immediately turned the club around. Taking over a side 13th in the league, he managed to inspire Derby to a seventh place finish in League One, just one point behind Peterborough in the play-off places.

This season, his current performances are arguably more impressive. With the loss of top scorer David McGoldrick to Notts County on a free transfer, as well as the loss of stars like Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies, Warne has had to transfer the squad without spending any transfer fees on the squad.

Signing a mixture of experienced and youthful players, Warne had managed to carry on the work of his squad from the year before, but had created a more well-rounded team that relies less on a single goalscorer.

While McGoldrick was the main scorer in the side last year, this season the goals have been more evenly shared amongst the team. James Collins leads the Derby scoring charts with seven goals, and is followed by Martyn Waghorn (six), Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (five) and Connor Washington (three).

While they are among the top scorers in the division, Derby also boast the second best defence in the league. Warne's side have conceded just 17 goals in 20 matches, only one more than league leaders Portsmouth.

Warne has built and managed a very good side, and is now seeing results impact the Rams' league standing in a division he's done well in before. There are few better managers in League One and Derby can count themselves lucky to have Warne despite those rockier spells earlier this season - something Clowes clearly saw earlier in the campaign.

Derby County can crash top-two

With The Rams only four points behind Peterborough in second place, a busy set of festive fixtures could send them into the top two and see them firmly in command of the final automatic promotion place.

Their next three fixtures are all winnable matches, with a home tie against Lincoln City, before trips to Wigan and Oxford in the week following Christmas.

The biggest clash will come on New Year's Day 2024, as second-place Peterborough travel to Pride Park for a huge six-pointer. The Posh are coming off the back of a five-game undefeated run in the league, so Clowes' faith in Warne will be put to the test in this game against solid opposition, although after Derby's turnaround, you wouldn't be betting against them.