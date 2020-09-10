Derby County closing in on transfer deal, medical scheduled

Wigan Athletic defender Nathan Byrne is set to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Derby County later today, according to John Percy of the Telegraph.

Derby are in the market for a new right-sided full-back, following the departure of Jayden Bogle to Sheffield United at the weekend.

Bogle, along with left-sided full-back Max Lowe, completing a £15million move to Bramall Lane in a double deal, with Derby needing to find a replacement before the start of their season.

Byrne has been identified as a target for Derby, though, and it seems that the Wigan full-back is close to completing a move to Pride Park.

According to Percy, Byrne is having a medical at Derby later today, and looks set to become the latest player to depart the DW Stadium.

Another player exit at Wigan. Nathan Byrne is having a medical at #dcfc later today. Derby still hopeful of signing Lech Poznań winger Kamil Jóźwiak. #wafc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 10, 2020

Byrne was a key player for Wigan last term, registering eight assists from full-back in 39 Championship appearances for the Latics.

Percy also claims that Derby are still hopeful of signing Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jozwiak, as Phillip Cocu also looks to bolster his attacking options.

The Verdict

Byrne is a shrewd replacement for Bogle.

He’s a bit older and is more experienced than Bogle, but his end product is very impressive and to register eight assists from defence is impressive.

He is comfortable at going forward and he is solid in defence too, and he’d be a top signing for the Rams.