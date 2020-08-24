Derby County closing in on third summer signing

Derby County are closing in on the signing of AS Monaco defender Jonathan Panzo, according to the Mirror (24/08, page 48).

The Rams made their first summer signing last week with the addition of Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall, with Mike te Wierik also arriving at the club at the end of last season on a pre-contract deal.

Phillip Cocu could now be set to bolster his defensive options even further, though, with AS Monaco defender Jonathan Panzo reportedly closing in on a £4m move to Pride Park.

Panzo has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship, with Swansea City also being credited with an interest in the former Chelsea defender.

The centre-half joined Monaco from Chelsea in 2018, but he has since played just three times in the first-team and looks set for a move away this summer.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan in Belgium with Cercle Brugge, making a total of 18 appearances before returning to his parent club at the end of the campaign.

Derby conceded 64 goals in the Championship last season, and Bristol City were the only top-half side to concede more than the Rams in what was a mixed season with Cocu’s men.

The Verdict

Panzo would be a much-needed, positive addition for the Rams.

Things haven’t worked out for him since moving to Monaco, but he’s clearly a talent and a return to England could be the right move for him.

We’ve seen how Cocu gets the best out of younger players, and Panzo would certainly add presence and power to the back-line. Their team is starting to shape up nicely.